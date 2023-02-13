A learning community for the industry that never stands still
We understand that learning doesn’t start and end when you leave the classroom. We know that the financial markets never stand still, and that technology has both simplified and added complexity at a break-neck pace. That’s why our approach to learning offers solutions that work for individuals and organisations - no matter where you sit or how you need to participate.
We’ve got a long track record of success, and our experience means that we know how to impact our clients’ businesses and deliver results in the form of more-prepared, more confident people. We’ve worked with almost all of the world’s top corporate and investment banks and have delivered state-of-the-art learning to more than 60,000 professionals in the last 5 years, in more than 80 countries around the world.
When you learn with us, you leverage our deep experience and connection to the financial industry. Whether it’s online or offline, async or in real-time, face to face or a blend of both, our programmes allow you to develop your knowledge and network via direct access to instructors and like-minded learners. In addition, over 35 years we have challenged ourselves to continuously evolve, creating learning approaches that shape what comes next for financial education.
Different approaches for learning and development
We offer learning across all requirements, from access to on-demand content, in-person or virtual classroom training, to collaborative solutions that are driven by completely customised, blended learning programmes across your whole organisation.
And, because we know that learning is more of a team sport than a solo effort, we invest in platforms that focus on flexible, social, dynamic ways to expand knowledge—a place where people can learn together even when they are on their own.
It’s not just what you learn, it’s how you learn
We believe in adaptive learning, inspiring your people to take part in engaging journeys that ultimately help them do their job better.
Our programmes will inspire your people to change the way they achieve success, whether that’s understanding how to model a financial investment, identifying how your clients determine financial risk and make decisions, or generating increased customer value and loyalty through better relationship management.
We consult closely with you to understand your business goals and co-create the right learning experiences to achieve them, whether that’s:
- Bite-sized learning resources designed to prompt debate and spark creativity
- Virtual and face-to-face workshops so learners can meet the subject matter experts, experience the learning via real-life problems and challenges, and practice new behaviours, tools and techniques
- On-demand content, accessible just when you need it
- Social learning from start to finish, encouraging learners to contribute, share and rate their own views and content via live video capture and online chat
And if you need to demonstrate ROI, we provide the relevant metrics and analysis from real-time data across our systems.
Tap in to the future of learning
We partner with you to build and foster a true learning culture in your organisation. Work with us to:
- Engage your workforce in lifelong learning and the pursuit for proficiency
- Gain a global perspective on new trends, policies, and regulation
- Reduce the time it takes new recruits to become competent in the workplace
- Remove the barriers to continuous learning with ongoing support and access to expert instructors
- Expand your knowledge through global learning communities of likeminded peers
Measure the impact of learning on business outcomes
Our People
We are a global team of fun and friendly people who like to adopt a collaborative approach that puts our clients first in everything that we do. We strive to be an extension of your L&D department by developing meaningful relationships with all relevant stakeholders and delivering a consistent, outstanding service that earns your trust.