Interview Q&A - Bonds & Fixed Income Training

Could you please introduce yourself and your background to the industry?

“Hi, my name is Mark Doran. I started working in operations in a bank and from there I was lucky enough to move to the trading room where I started trading foreign exchange, bonds and then derivatives – all over a period of about fifteen years, which gave me a lot of experience in those areas. I then moved into training, and I’ve been doing that for over twenty-five years”.

What will I be learning on this course?

“If you’re attending the bonds and fixed income course, we will be looking at the bond market, the pricing of bonds, how they’re invested, and how asset managers use them to make long-term investments. To do that you’ve got to understand what the risks are, which are typically calculated through duration and convexity. You’ll learn how bonds are traded in terms of pricing, who makes those prices, who makes the investments, and where you get those prices from”.

Can you describe the learning techniques you deliver?

“This is a five-day course. So there’s lots of time to get into the real detail, starting with the basics we’ll gradually build up so that by the end of the course I can tailor, to some extent, whether you’re looking at the trading, investment, or on the risk side so that you can take away some real skills that you can use in the office”.

What do delegates find particularly special about this course?

“If you’re attending this course, what you might find particularly special about it is that I still am trading and investing in these products. So, you’ll get a real hands-on feel for how this is working in today’s markets. I still know people who are traders and investors, so it helps me keep up to date with what’s really going on in the markets at the moment”.

What aspects of this course do you find most applicable to real-world situations?

“This course has exercises and case studies which are taken from the real world – so you’ll be practicing things that are happening in today’s markets”.

