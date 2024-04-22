Case Study
Digital Grandmaster Programme for a European Bank
Digital Grandmaster Programme
A European Bank selected us for this competitive tender based on the expertise of our subject matter experts and our proven track record as a trusted learning partner.
A significant factor in securing this project was the bank’s prior adoption of our Sustainability Programme, which they now use as a benchmark for exemplary learning design across the bank transformation departments.
Our client, a European bank identified a critical need to stay ahead of the challenges, opportunities, and risks brought about by digital transformation. Recognising the importance of fostering a digitally agile organisation, they appointed approximately 50 "digital champions" across the bank.
These champions were tasked with leading efforts to disseminate knowledge, allocate resources, and build digital expertise throughout the organisation. The goal was to empower these champions to act as internal ambassadors, driving transformation across departments.
Group case studies and presentations
Encouraging collaboration and critical thinking.
Live Sessions
Facilitating interaction with experts and peers.
Digital Content
Leveraging LinkedIn Learning for self-paced exploration.
Scored final presentations
Adding a competitive element, with a winning group announced at the end of each module.
Programme Structure:
Module 1
Delivered successfully, this module focused on Digital Transformation and Supply Chain strategies, including digital channels and Digital 360 approaches.
Module 2
Scheduled to explore Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning, with a focus on their applications in GreenTech, Anti-Money Laundering (AML), Compliance, Gender Inclusivity, and decision-making frameworks.
Module 3
Planned to delve into Cybersecurity and Data Centers, addressing vital topics in organisational security and infrastructure resilience.
Our client was delighted with the successful delivery of the first module. The programme aligns closely with the bank’s broader focus on digital transformation and positions the digital champions as pivotal agents of change within the organisation.
While the full programme is still in progress, this initiative represents an exciting opportunity to drive meaningful impact and not only showcases our ability to design tailored, forward-thinking learning solutions but also reinforces our commitment to supporting financial institutions as they navigate the complexities of digital transformation.
If you have any questions about this case study, or interested in our Customised Programmes, please get in touch.
