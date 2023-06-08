Home
Designed and led by experienced finance professionals with excellent training credentials, our corporate finance training is interactive and practical.

Our corporate finance training courses equip you with the knowledge and skills needed to give advice on optimal capital structures for public companies, Private Equity backed LBOs and private SMEs. By learning how to apply the Rating Agencies’ credit analysis methodologies to check the firm’s sustainable debt headroom, you can use financial modelling skills to show how the numbers stack up behind a sound strategic M&A logic.
Corporate Finance Training Courses

Corporate Finance Training Courses

Public Course Testimonials

There is no-one better to tell you how good our public courses are than those who attended them. From building and interpreting comprehensive financial models to analysing cash flows, our courses will help you thrive.

This course was useful for my daily works and increasing my knowledge about how to analyze and valuate kind of corporation.
Past Attendee Mandiri Bank
mandiri-bank-logo-3-1.png

Corporate Analysis & Valuation School

Very interesting and comprehensive content. Good instructor with good and relevant examples.
Past Attendee Masdar
Masdar logo 3_1.png

Advanced Corporate Analysis, Valuation & Financial Modelling

The trainer was very well prepared, enthusiastic and able to explain concepts easily and clearly.
Past Attendee Hogen Lovells
Hogan Lovells logo 3_1.png

Corporate Analysis and Valuation School

Course was very comprehensive and perfectly adapted to my professional needs.
Past Attendee Masdar
Masdar logo 3_1.png

Advanced Corporate Analysis, Valuation & Financial Modelling

The trainer provides information in very easy to understand way.
Past Attendee JSC Sberbank CIB
Sberbank logo 3_1.png

Corporate Finance Documentation School

Excellent course…very interactive.
Past Attendee Kenya Deposit Insurance Corporation
kdic logo 3_1.png

Mergers & Acquisitions - A Legal Guide to M&A

Good value for money.
Past Attendee Asset & Resource Management Company
ARM logo 3:1.png

Advanced Corporate Analysis, Valuation & Financial Modelling
Bespoke, Inhouse Programmes

Take a look at some of the tailored learning programmes we have delivered for our clients and the feedback we have received. Get in touch to discover what we can do for your business.

Very complete case work of the analysis of an oil company – [the trainer] came very well prepared.
Past Attendee Santander
Santander logo 3_1.png

Valuating Infrastructure & Energy Companies

The course was really interesting, completely relevant to my daily work.
Past Attendee BBVA Bancomer
Bbva bancomer logo 3_1.png

Advanced Financial Modelling using Excel with VBA

Very engaged, enthusiastic & made everyone feel comfortable.
Past Attendee Lazarad
Lazard logo 3_1.png

M&A Structuring & Leveraged Transactions

For negotiation – tips that will be very useful! Interactive and experience based.
Past Attendee KPMG
KPMG logo 3_1.png

M&A Negotiation Skills

The trainer was great! He was very calm and structured, making sure everyone was understanding what was covered.
Past Attendee Handelsbanken
Handelsbanken logo 3_1.png

Building Financial Models

The course was thorough and in great depth.
Past Attendee Arab Petroleum Investments Corporation
APICORP logo 3_1.png

Advanced Private Equity

Very helpful due to the tailored nature.
Past Attendee Savills Malaysia
Savills logo 3_1.png

International Joint Ventures and Strategic Alliances
Meet the Faculty

Find out more about about our corporate finance instructors.

Sarah Martin.png
Banks and other financial institutions can lose billions of dollars annually due to their failure to analyse and anticipate risks correctly. That's where my training course comes in.

Sarah Martin, Course Instructor, Corporate Finance

Specialism: corporate finance, credit finance, M&A, disposals, corporate restructuring
c0fbf6258c1186122f1141cf5502ff24_AndrewReganpicture.jpg
With experience that spans both practical and academic spheres, I specialise in delivering training in the theory and practice of corporate finance and financial markets.

Andrew Regan, Course Instructor, Corporate Finance

Specialism: corporate finance, financial markets

Serge-Vidal-Picture.jpg
My banking career started with modelling, pricing and structuring interest rate, FX and commodity derivatives. Now, I divide my time between consulting to commodity companies and delivering training courses.

Serge Vidal, Course Instructor, Corporate Finance

Specialism: corporate finance, investment banking, M&A, financial modelling, LBO, financial risk
