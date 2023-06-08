Corporate Finance
Designed and led by experienced finance professionals with excellent training credentials, our corporate finance training is interactive and practical.
Our corporate finance training courses equip you with the knowledge and skills needed to give advice on optimal capital structures for public companies, Private Equity backed LBOs and private SMEs. By learning how to apply the Rating Agencies’ credit analysis methodologies to check the firm’s sustainable debt headroom, you can use financial modelling skills to show how the numbers stack up behind a sound strategic M&A logic.
Attend our industry-leading corporate finance courses taking place in key financial hubs across the world. Our courses are attended by the world’s top corporate and investment banks. Discover upcoming courses in the list below and click on the course title to find out more.
Corporate Finance Training Courses
Banks and other financial institutions can lose billions of dollars annually due to their failure to analyse and anticipate risks correctly. That's where my training course comes in.
Sarah Martin, Course Instructor, Corporate Finance
Specialism: corporate finance, credit finance, M&A, disposals, corporate restructuring
With experience that spans both practical and academic spheres, I specialise in delivering training in the theory and practice of corporate finance and financial markets.
Andrew Regan, Course Instructor, Corporate Finance
Specialism: corporate finance, financial markets
My banking career started with modelling, pricing and structuring interest rate, FX and commodity derivatives. Now, I divide my time between consulting to commodity companies and delivering training courses.
Serge Vidal, Course Instructor, Corporate Finance
Specialism: corporate finance, investment banking, M&A, financial modelling, LBO, financial risk