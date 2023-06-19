Private Banking & Wealth Management Courses
Enhance your ability to analyse and monitor investment performance, minimise costs, and plan for retirement and philanthropy with our private banking & wealth management training courses.
Successful private banking requires a strong grounding in wealth planning, fund management, tax and legal matters. Our private banking & wealth management courses provide private bankers with a sound knowledge of Family Office functions and the key skills relating to the management of insurances, tax and accounting services, retirement planning, philanthropy, and trust funds.
Attend our industry-leading private banking & wealth management courses taking place in key financial hubs across the world. Our courses are attended by the world’s top investment and corporate banks. Take a look at some of our popular private banking & wealth management courses and click on the course title to find out more.
There is no-one better to tell you how good our public courses are than those who attended them. From selling new private banking services to High Net Worth Individual clients to managing family offices, our courses will help you build long-standing customer relationships and thrive in this sector.
I draw on my 25 years of experience in the banking industry to deliver courses that are interactive, fun, and focused on helping the participants achieve their goals.
Specialism: banking & finance, investment, wealth management