Trade Finance

Our Trade Finance courses provide a practical, in-depth understanding of international trade and commodity finance.

Examining the conflicting needs of importer and exporter, risk mitigation and working capital solutions for both parties, you will leave our training with a comprehensive understanding of trade finance instruments and financing structures used to facilitate commodity flows.
Trade Finance Training Courses

Attend our industry-leading Trade Finance courses taking place in key financial hubs across the world. Our courses are attended by the world’s top investment and corporate banks. Discover upcoming courses in the list below and click on the course title to find out more.


Enhance Your Team's Learning Journey

Access our latest 2025 Global Training Calendar

Public Course Testimonials

There is no-one better to tell you how good our public courses are than those who have attended them. From optimising your organisation's working capital to increasing the rigour of your internal audit practices, our courses will help you thrive in this ever-changing sector.

The course is really completed, including all main information about Guarantees and Letter of Credits.
Past Attendee BNP Paribas
Guarantees & Standby Letters of Credit in International Trade

It was a highly educational and interesting course. Very entertaining, as well!
Past Attendee OFID
London School of Trade Finance

Well structured and comprehensive overview of all the different aspects of trade finance.
Past Attendee ABN AMRO
Structured Trade & Commodity Finance

Was worth every penny spent. The content was very rich and the very technical aspects were made really simple by the teaching style.
Past Attendee First City Monument Bank
New York School of Trade Finance

The trainer explained concepts explicitly with lots of examples, which made understanding concepts very easy.
Past Attendee Citizen Entrepreneurial Development Agency (CEDA)
Structured Trade & Commodity Finance

Excellent experience right from the registration processing to the Training itself. By all means one of the best trainings I have attended.
Past Attendee First City Monument Bank
New York School of Trade Finance
Bespoke, Inhouse Programmes

Take a look at some of the tailored learning programmes we have delivered for our clients and the feedback we have received. Get in touch to discover what we can do for your business.

Excellent coverage of all products, very relevant to our business.
Past Attendee Bank Muscat
International Trade Finance

Excellent skills and great involvement with the classroom.
Past Attendee Riyad Bank
Compliance Risks within Trade Finance
Meet the Faculty

Find out more about about our trade finance instructors.

I have more than 40 years of trade finance experience gained by occupying senior positions at renowned international financial institutions. I regularly provide training globally to relationship and credit risk managers, sales teams and auditors on trade, risk mitigation, AML and compliance.

Stephen Jones, Course Instructor, Trade Finance

Specialism: trade finance, risk mitigation, AML
With 34 years' international experience consulting for companies in the international trade and banking & finance sectors, I now deliver highly valuable and practical courses to help trade finance practitioners master new skills and respond to the challenges facing our industry.

Srinath Keshavin, Course Instructor, Trade Finance

Specialism: trade finance, risk management
