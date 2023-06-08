Home
Training courses
Legal Finance
[Top banner & description seen on page; IF UPDATED, ALSO UPDATE OVERRIDES)

Legal Finance

Designed and delivered by experienced legal practitioners, Euromoney Learning's legal training is comprehensive, highly practical, and immersive.

REQUEST A CALL

Legal Finance Training Courses

Euromoney offers a wide range of legal courses focused on equipping in-house legal counsel and legal advisors with practical skills and a detailed understanding of a variety of financial instruments so that they can support deals, assist in product development and scrutinise the bank’s risk management and compliance with confidence.

bsp courses by topic widget
View all courses
Widget Web Placement (2).png

Enhance Your Team's Learning Journey

Access our latest 2025 Global Training Calendar

Download Calendar

Why choose Euromoney Learning?

Over four decades we have worked with almost all the world’s top corporate and investment banks, challenging ourselves to continuously evolve and create learning approaches that shape what comes next for financial education.


icon 1.png

4.7 out of 5

How our clients have rated us based on 3,000+ Coursecheck reviews
icon 2.png

9 out of 10

Of the world's top banks have developed their people with us
BrightSpot icon 56x56 (1).png

76

Different countries our delegates came from to train with us in 2024
icon 4.png

21

Different topic areas of banking, finance and management development we delivered training on in 2024
icon 5.png

70%

Of our public course clients in 2023 returned in 2024 to complete courses with us
icon 6.png

116

Active faculty members, all with decades of experience

“Without being prompted, I will always recommend this course to any lawyer interested in the law and practice of Private Equity.”

Past Attendee, Corporate Finance Law School

“I found this course extremely engaging and interesting and I have gained invaluable knowledge which I will be able to use going forward in my career.”

Past Attendee, Loan Documentation
×