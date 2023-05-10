Customised Corporate Learning
Our customised learning solutions are tailored to meet the exact learning needs of your organisation. We work in partnership with the world’s top corporate and investment banks, co-creating learning programmes to fill the skills gaps preventing organisations from achieving their strategic goals.
Our vision is to help you achieve yours. That’s why we design our customised learning programmes to help you see beyond your skills gaps, adapt to your changing needs and evolve with your growing ambitions.
We work closely with you to understand your organisation’s unique learning culture and the real-life work scenarios your people experience to determine your skills gaps. From here, we co-create programmes with the right mix of face-to-face, virtual or self-paced content to fill those gaps. Partnering with banks and financial institutions, we specialise in designing, delivering and evaluating tailored solutions for your learning needs including: conducting needs analyses, building corporate academies, designing early career programmes, creating leadership and talent pathways and establishing social learning communities.
Explore our comprehensive learning programmes below:
Corporate Banking
- Capital Markets
- Credit Risk Management
- Corporate Finance
- Debt Restructuring
- Derivatives
Digital Banking & Fintech
- Blockchain in Banking
- Emerging Technologies
- Financial Services and Digitalisation
- Fintech Disruption in the Payments Landscape
- Managing Risks in the Fintech Environment
ESG & Sustainability
- Climate Basics
- Corporate Governance in ESG
- Disclosure & Reporting
- ESG Financial Markets & Products
- Green Banking Practices
Governance, Risk & Compliance (GRC)
- Anti-Money Laundering (AML)
- Corporate Governance
- Compliance Risk Management
- ESG Regulation
- Financial Conduct
Project Finance & Infrastructure Investment
- Commercial & Other Debt Financiers
- ESG Considerations in Project Finance
- Legal Issues in Project Finance
- Project Finance Modelling
- Renewable Energy Project Financing
Sales & Relationship Management
- Customer Excellence
- Managing and Leading Sales Team
- Selling and Negotiation Skills
- Writing Skills
- Selling to Different Personality Types
Explore some of our recent case studies to see how we design learning programmes that bring our clients' strategic vision to reality.
Our primary goal is to ensure your people’s time invested in learning is well spent. We follow this 6-step process to understand your business strategy and deliver innovative learning to help your people achieve it.
Step 1: Consult
The first step is to understand your organisation’s strategy, services, culture, and processes. Our team collaborate with your stakeholders to establish the impact a programme should have on your people’s knowledge and working practices. From there, we define specific learning outcomes and key metrics to measure your people's performance.
Step 2: Propose
Analysing the data gathered in the consultation phase, our learning designers propose a high-level solution, working with your processes, systems, and values. This includes recommending subject matter experts, learning activities and formats, and the best approach to deliver immediate performance improvements.
Step 3: Refine
Designing a programme to achieve your strategic vision is a collaborative, iterative process. Your feedback is key to developing a successful solution. We listen to your feedback on our initial proposal and work with you to refine it until you feel confident it meets your requirements.
Step 4: Design and Develop
Once agreed, our team gets to work on creating high impact, experiential learning . We’ll advise on duration, topics, mediums and techniques to ensure the learning environment supports your people to acquire new knowledge and practise new skills – just when they need them. This could include:
- Diagnosing existing gaps and providing a personalised approach to filling them
- Curating existing, or developing bespoke, content
- Incorporating plenty of knowledge application and skills-practice opportunities
- Designing assets to be hosted on our social learning platform, or your platform of choice
- Assessing, and providing feedback on, participants’ progress so they can consolidate learning back at the desk
Step 5: Deliver
Our experts are skilled in delivering learning via multiple formats. Whether it’s virtual, hybrid or on-site delivery; on-demand or live; 1:1 coaching, group simulations or masterclasses, we will deliver what your people need.
Step 6: Assess and Evaluate
To give you a clear sense of the return on your expectations and investment, we:
- Use a variety of assessment techniques to determine learner progress against the agreed performance outcomes
- Report key themes from personalised participant feedback back to you
- Provide access to real-time learner engagement and progress metrics if the solution is hosted on our platform
The corporate world needs a new approach to developing people. Learners want more personalised, flexible and diverse ways to elevate their knowledge and skills. With our customised social and collaborative programmes you can do just that. We combine formal and informal learning; you access online bite-size resources exactly when you need them, ensuring classroom time with our subject matter experts is well spent.
