In the competitive world of corporate and commercial banking, your team’s approach is the difference that builds client loyalty. Our customised corporate banking learning programmes unlock the nuances that make your service stand out and elevate professionals in your business.
Equip your team with skills to strengthen relationships with clients and deepen their knowledge of evolving markets, risks and products in your sector.
Blending deep technical expertise with key behavioural insights, our corporate banking training courses will prime your team to increase wallet share in this competitive environment. Through programmes adapted to your bank’s learning culture, we can highlight effective strategies to win new business and differentiate both your product offering and service. We can also induct new starters about your products, policies, market pressures and more to prepare them for any client or colleague conversation. As well as advancing your team’s knowledge of corporate banking and risk management, we will also develop their essential skills, from handling difficult interactions to problem solving.
Our experts have decades of experience. They are still practising in corporate banking roles today and through consultative work, ensuring they remain at the forefront of industry changes. Drawing on their first-hand knowledge of the evolutions taking shape in the industry, we will design a training programme that helps your financial organisation overcome the most pressing challenges. More than that, we will address the unique barriers your people face. By co-creating the programme with you, we will align the learning outcomes with your goals and ensure the delivery seamlessly integrates with day-to-day life at your organisation.
In less than two-years, game-changing generative AI tools have gone from zero to wide adoption faster than any other consumer tool in history.
Organisations, including banks and investment firms, are grappling with decisions on how to integrate these tools to enhance productivity while protecting their organisations from inherent risks.
In this popular on demand webinar, Kayode Odeleye, an investment banker and tech startup founder will help executives make sense of the fast-changing landscape and identify major risks and opportunities involved with implementation of generative AI in their institutions; and will share the top 5 generative AI use cases in corporate finance.
An intense experiential learning investment in the long-term strategic development of highly specialised team
This case study focuses on upskilling a team at a European bank to improve their understanding of treasury, macroeconomics, and regulatory requirements. The immersive programme, developed with department leaders, aimed to strengthen collaboration and communication across the treasury function.
ESG conversations: building confidence to talk to private clients about sustainable investments
This case study focuses on one of our global clients; a leading international banking and financial services organisation with employees across numerous offices worldwide. As ESG investing enters the mainstream, our client’s relationship managers needed to quickly upskill so they could better discuss their clients’ requirements and make suitable recommendations.
Developing confident, driven, focused relationship managers
After a transformative period, Al Ahli Bank of Kuwait sought to convey market differentiation to clients. Our Credit Academy customised programme equipped their relationship managers with the necessary finance knowledge and client skills, ensuring consistency and excellence across corporate and structured finance divisions.
Wholesale Banking Programme: building technical capability to deepen client relationships
This case study spotlights one of our clients with offices spanning Asia. Our customised training programme assisted their wholesale banking team in developing knowledge of Credit Analysis, Structured Corporate Finance, Global Corporate Transaction - Banking Solutions, Structured Treasury Product, and Cross Border Coverage.
We’ve been working with Euromoney for a few years. We know the quality of their programmes. They have great experts and get great feedback from the business.
Abdulla Adnan Behbehani, Senior Manager, Talent Management & Development, ABK
Programme: Developing confident, driven, focused relationship managers
10 out of 10 for the instructor. A first-class job and we covered so much ground over the three days. Always interesting, with lots of fascinating case studies and practical examples.
Past Attendee, QNB
Programme: Fundamentals of Corporate Credit Analysis
Meet our experts in corporate banking and customised corporate learning
Adrian Grant
With more than 30 years’ experience in banking and financial services, Adrian specialises in delivering practical and interactive training programmes in the areas of credit, origination, corporate restructuring, financial analysis, and loan workout up to an advanced level.
Before becoming a trainer and consultant, he worked as a regional director for the National Australia Bank Group’s corporate and institutional banking division.
The training programmes I deliver are highly interactive, encouraging participation through group discussion and teamwork.
Sarah Martin
With over a decade of experience in financial training for many major financial institutions in Europe, Asia, the Middle East and Africa, Sarah specialises in financial analysis, credit assessment, LBOs, company valuation, and distressed debt. Her training blends classroom sessions with dynamic e-learning formats.
A former Executive Director of CSFB and Lehman Brothers, Sarah has spent 17 years working as an investment banker in Europe and the US.
Banks and other financial institutions can lose billions of dollars annually due to their failure to analyse and anticipate risks correctly. That's where my training course comes in.
Andre Lanser
Andre is a consulting trainer and corporate finance practitioner. He has delivered courses around the world in the areas of credit, corporate finance, valuation and financial modelling.
A Chartered Accountant, he led turnaround efforts in steel manufacturing, advanced to reengineering investment back offices, and then spent over 15 years in Venture Capital and Private Equity.
Working in Venture Capital and Private Equity for 12 years allowed me to gain a vast amount of experience in corporate analysis and valuation. This allows me to design learning programmes with a real focus on the practical realities of business.
Our primary goal is to ensure your people’s time invested in learning is well spent. We follow this 6-step process to understand your business strategy and deliver innovative learning to help your people achieve it.
1: CONSULT
Understand your organisation's strategy, learning culture, requirements and desired learning outcomes.
2: PROPOSE
Propose high level solution including approach, subject matter experts and learning activities/formats.
3: REFINE
Collaborate with your key stakeholders to meet your requirements.
4: DESIGN & DEVELOP
Design learning environment and programme structure. Develop learning assets and materials.
5: DELIVER
Deliver the programme in the format(s) that work best for your organisation.
6: ASSESS & EVALUATE
Measure learner progress and feedback on knowledge acquisition and application.
