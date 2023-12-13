Home
Case study: Treasury Bootcamp
Developing Confident Relationship Managers Training | Case Study | Euromoney Learning
Lead section

Case Study

Treasury Bootcamp: Understanding the function of the treasury and its interaction with other departments

Background to the partnership
icon tailored learning.svg

Examining the treasury function of a European client operating in both retail and wholesale markets.

With a focus on the strategic role treasury plays in aligning financial decisions with business objectives.

The Requirement

To upskill a team of individuals with highly developed specialist knowledge so that they understand the Treasury’s role within the Bank and how to best interact with other divisions.

To bring together high-potential talent in an intensive, immersive yet fun learning environment to:

  • Broaden their knowledge of financial markets and understanding of the Treasury function, including:
    • Macro-economic factors
    • Regulatory requirements
    • Technical finance skills
  • Create and establish a network across the Treasury Department to improve communication and working relationships.
The Solution

To guarantee maximum participation and engagement, we worked in close collaboration with desk heads and the Head of Strategy to design an immersive 5-day bootcamp, with online content hosted on our social and collaborative learning platform.

How the bootcamp worked:


icon strategic experience.png

Social & Collaborative Learning Platform

Hosting:

Online learning modules

  • Available 2 weeks prior to the classroom event and for 6 months after for revision purposes

Learning assets

  • Articles
  • Videos
  • Quizzes & polls
  • Collaboration tools

Multiple choice assessments

  • To test knowledge gained and identify gaps

Collaboration forums

  • For participants to network, share ideas and discuss experiences
icon-power.png

Client SME Bespoke Content Design

Covering:

  • Curriculum development
  • Introductory videos
  • Classroom presentations with the opportunity for a Q&A
icon-team.png

In-Person Classroom Learning

Covering:

  • 5-day offsite bootcamp with a Euromoney Learning subject matter expert
  • Technical input from Euromoney Learning and client experts
  • Engaging activities, case studies, simulations and role plays to apply learning in real-world, tailored scenarios
  • End-of-day assessments
  • Final team presentation to gain certification
icon puzzle pieces.png

Diagnostics and Gamification

Covering:

  • Pre and post classroom assessments to measure learner progress
  • Platform leaderboard encouraged a competitive element
  • Real-time platform data enabling us to adapt the content in real time to each participant’s needs, monitor engagement and communicate with participants appropriately

icon arrow down.png

The Outcome

This bootcamp was an investment in the long-term strategic development of the team, aiming to broaden employees’ horizons with ambitious content and an intense experiential learning environment.
The important topics and trends within treasury were touched upon; with additional material on the portal. I appreciated the commitment from our Treasury management team. Their videos on the platform were really good, providing us with a solid base of Treasury knowledge and consistency as well as the opportunity to network with our global peers.
Bootcamp Delegate
Results

Senior stakeholders reported

  • More cohesion amongst the less experienced team members
  • Greater willingness to collaborate between desks and offices
  • The programme helped to foster the spirit of a global team

94% pass rate

  • All leaving with demonstrable improved technical knowledge

High participant engagement

  • Senior stakeholder buy in
  • The recognition of their contribution to the division
  • Challenging, yet rewarding, programme
  • Multiple networking opportunities

Participant average score of 4.8 out of 5

  • When asked if they would recommend the bootcamp to colleagues
The success of this programme was underpinned by the enthusiasm and engagement from key stakeholders including desk heads and other senior bank staff. They were heavily involved throughout the whole process and it was this collaboration that led to a blended learning experience beyond our client’s original thinking, Incorporating online social learning turned out to be a vital part of the bootcamp. The attention that went into it and the versatility of the platform really contributed to the success of the programme.
Chief Learning Officer, Euromoney Learning

Other Related Case Studies
ABK logo 250x83 transparent.svg
Developing confident, driven, focused relationship managers
December 13, 2023
ESG & Sustainability.svg
ESG Conversations: Building Confidence to Talk to Private Clients About Sustainable Investments
December 13, 2023
Creating social learning communities 100x100.svg
Wholesale Banking Programme: building technical capability to deepen client relationships
April 17, 2024
Have Any Questions?

If you have any questions about this case study, or interested in our Customised Programmes, please get in touch.
×