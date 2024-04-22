Case Study: Six-month analyst training for Santander Mexico

We designed a six-month programme comprised of monthly one-day classroom sessions that focused on specific technical finance topics, reinforced with case studies to bring the theories to life.

The course instructors ensured that the topics covered were relevant to the challenges the analysts would face in their roles and brought the learning to life with real-life case studies and examples to illustrate the key areas. The classroom experience was complemented by Euromoney’s online training, which allowed analysts to access a wide range of resources online after a classroom session.

Our blended learning approach helps to ensure a focused classroom environment so maximum benefit is derived from the time away from the desk. Delivered in both Spanish and English, the programme was designed to be very interactive to ensure a long-lasting impact.

The trainers took into account the different skill levels of the participants to ensure that everyone left with an excellent understanding of the concepts under discussion. Evaluation at the end of each module identified learning gaps to address in the online training and an end of programme assessment was carried out to measure overall progress.

All participants had access to an extensive interactive library of 240 premium e-Learning modules covering introductory and advanced level training on all areas of financial markets.