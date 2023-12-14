ESG & Sustainability
Client, investor and consumer expectations around ESG and sustainability are changing. Getting ahead of regulations and taking steps to make a positive impact is no longer optional.
We can help reassure people across your business on how to meet the latest regulations. More than that, by co-creating a customised learning programme with us, you can drive clear change in your organisation and win stakeholder trust in your commitments.
Our highly respected learning programmes will help set your business apart as a leader in ESG and sustainable finance. We can improve your team’s understanding of ESG reporting and disclosures, financed emissions, green finance and upcoming regulations, protecting your business from the risks of non-compliance. Embedding a culture of continued learning and collaboration, our programmes will make constant evolution part of how you do business and support your clients. Our practitioners consult in financial organisations today, keeping them up to date with the latest ESG and sustainability changes and regulations.
Layering technical knowledge with behavioural skills, we can prime your team to drive your sustainability and ESG strategy and help your clients do the same. Move beyond rhetoric and build the skills needed to seize opportunities in this space, equipping your relationship managers to help clients understand the importance of ESG and make sustainable investment decisions for the future.
Your commitments, internal processes and strategic priorities will determine the pain points felt across your business during the transition to a sustainability-focused way of working. By designing the learning programme with you, we will address the unique challenges your team faces and factor in your learning culture for a seamless process.
Climate BasicsUnderstand climate basics (greenhouse effect, global warming and climate change), uncover the causes, impacts, various mechanisms and solutions to mitigate climate crises, explore global responses and local context
Corporate Governance in ESGExplore how banks navigae climate risk, integrate ESG considerations into financial decision-making, implement culture change and learn essential tools to conduct culture audit, develop ethical leadership skills
Disclosure & ReportingIdentify compliance and reporting requirements for financial institutions, understand global and regional regulatory expectations, learn about sustainability measurement, greenwashing, sustainability labels
ESG Financial Markets & ProductsOverview of sustainable finance and its various frameworks, learn about ESG bond markets, ESG financial products, green economy and central banks
Green Banking PracticesIntegrate sustainability into banking operations, green lending and financing sustainable projects (renewable energy, sustainable transport etc.)
Climate Change Mitigation InvestmentsIdentify common financing approaches and business models based on types of client, low-carbon technologies, products, operations (incl. well-established and innovative approaches)
Sustainability is a People agenda. We all understand why sustainability is important, but many of us aren’t clear on how we can contribute meaningfully. Yet, engaged employees expect their leaders to act on sustainability, and almost a quarter of individuals have considered leaving their roles to work for a more sustainable company.
The sustainable transitions we need to see can only be achieved at the pace we need through cultivating a culture of sustainability that is embedded throughout organisations and across value chains. Developing People strategies that integrate a sustainability agenda are a key enabler for realising the impact we need to see at scale.
In our webinar, which coincided with COP29, Natalie Ainsworth, founder of Virescent Learning, translates what sustainability means for HR and Talent functions in the pivotal role they play as strategic partners to the organisation, culture enablers, and change implementers. She shares how you can begin to navigate the problem of sustainability and shift it from an isolated strategy to a core component of how your employees think, feel, and act.
ESG Conversations: Building Confidence to Talk to Private Clients About Sustainable Investments
This case study focuses on one of our global clients; a leading international banking and financial services organisation. As ESG investing enters the mainstream, our client’s relationship managers needed to quickly upskill so they could better discuss their clients’ requirements and make suitable recommendations.
Achieving Your Green Commitments Through Your People
European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has played a leading role among multilateral development banks (MDBs) as a pioneer in the delivery of climate finance. To align with its commitment to sustainability, the EBRD partnered with Euromoney to upskill its 3,500 employees.
Empowering Your Team to Implement a Sustainable Procurement Strategy
Financial institutions face growing pressure from various stakeholders to lead in sustainability. Our client is dedicated to aligning products with ESG weighting and ensuring all departments meet strict targets. This training programme specifically targets their Procurement teams, facilitating their transition to sustainable practices.
We’re delighted with the pathway’s impact on our flagship green programme. With Euromoney Learning’s innovative instructional design we’ve delivered a relevant, mixed-modality learning experience. The results speak for themselves; we continually monitor engagement to elevate completion rates, identify divisional requests and, most importantly, determine how colleagues are applying new-found knowledge and skills to deliver our regions’ green transition.
Meet our experts in sustainability finance and investing
Marta Simonetti
Marta Simonetti is a seasoned green finance director and member of the Law, Environment, and Development Centre at the School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS). With extensive experience in the City of London and various international organisations, Marta is the founder of Globalfields Ltd, specialising in green finance, sustainable development, and transformational leadership for climate action. Her expertise spans climate and environmental governance, fund management, blended finance structuring, resource mobilisation, programme structuring in climate and environmental finance.
Marta engages in pro-bono work, delivering presentations and leadership training on green finance and climate issues. She holds multiple degrees, including an MA in Environmental Law, MSc in Comparative Politics, and has completed a Senior Management Programme at the Judge Business School, Cambridge. Fluent in five languages, Marta is currently conducting research in environmental law and sustainable development at the SOAS.
Stan Ho
Dr. Stan Ho, CEO and Executive Director at Lianhe Global, the international arm of a major Chinese credit rating agency, brings extensive investment banking and credit rating expertise. With a background in Credit Suisse, Merrill Lynch, and Bear Stearns, he specialises in IPOs, ADR listings, and convertible bond offerings. Formerly the Head of Non-Japan Asia structured finance at Fitch Ratings, Stan covers securitisation, covered bonds, and REIT corporate ratings.
Dr. Ho has solid and direct green finance and certification experience. He is involved in the rating of green and sustainable bonds issued by various Chinese issuers in the international capital market. Stan is also currently the Green Finance Certification Scheme Technical Committee Member of Hong Kong Quality Assurance Agency (HKQAA), where he is one of the approval members of the HKQAA green certification of the bonds issued, and loans borrowed, by Chinese and Hong Kong corporates and financial institutions.
Natalie Ainsworth
Natalie Ainsworth is a Learning and Development (L&D) professional with nearly a decade of global and regional experience across a variety of sectors including a Fortune 100 financial services organisation. Her L&D experience has spanned all levels of the talent spectrum from early career to leadership development. Natalie's experience ranges from leading enterprise-wide strategy to instructional design and facilitation of quality learning experiences.
Leveraging her MSc in Sustainable Development she now blends her expertise in L&D with Sustainability to inspire and drive behaviour change that enables positive outcomes for people, for organisations, and ultimately for the planet. Her experience enables her to translate and contextualise what sustainability means for HR and L&D professionals, and fundamentally believes that sustainability is a People agenda
Natalie has been featured in L&D conferences on the intersection of learning and sustainability and is skilled at connecting individual motivation with opportunity for action to support the realisation of organisational sustainability agendas.
Our primary goal is to ensure your people’s time invested in learning is well spent. We follow this 6-step process to understand your business strategy and deliver innovative learning to help your people achieve it.
1: CONSULT
Understand your organisation's strategy, learning culture, requirements and desired learning outcomes.
2: PROPOSE
Propose high level solution including approach, subject matter experts and learning activities/formats.
3: REFINE
Collaborate with your key stakeholders to meet your requirements.
4: DESIGN & DEVELOP
Design learning environment and programme structure. Develop learning assets and materials.
5: DELIVER
Deliver the programme in the format(s) that work best for your organisation.
6: ASSESS & EVALUATE
Measure learner progress and feedback on knowledge acquisition and application.
