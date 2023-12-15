GRC
Effectively managing governance, risk and compliance (GRC) is imperative for all businesses. We can help to protect your people and organisation from the risk of non-compliance, making sure that everyone understands their GRC responsibilities and how to action them. Blending specialist knowledge with behavioural skills through our learning programme, we will give your team confidence in meeting their GRC obligations.
Through a customised learning programme designed by Euromoney Learning experts, you can equip your team with essential knowledge on meeting your GRC requirements. Using their recent and long-term exposure to major institutions, our experts will design and deliver impactful programmes, ensuring a comprehensive understanding of risks, regulations, and actions required for best-practice GRC. As well as general updates, we can use our global presence to educate on local laws around the world and specialised compliance areas such as Islamic finance, anti-money laundering and greenwashing.
Our customised learning approach will help your organisations push GRC beyond a tick box exercise. We will ensure that vital concepts are memorable by using real-life case studies, focusing especially on where GRC has gone wrong in similar organisations. This approach helps our learning programmes have real impact and be taken seriously. Co-creating the programme with you, we will ensure the learning outcomes tie in with your overall strategy and reflect your unique culture to best motivate your team. Applying the latest learning theory and incorporating collaborative and continued learning will deliver an engaging experience.
Anti-Money Laundering (AML)Dive into the key characteristics of Anti-Money Laundering, gain insights into current trends and issues in financial crime, acquire techniques to make considered risk decisions more quickly with a robust understanding of financial crime risk management
Corporate GovernanceGet an overview of Corporate Governance for listed companies, banks and non-listed companies, learn about board governance best practices, roles and responsibilities of directors and corporate governance frameworks
Compliance Risk ManagementLearn how to effectively structure and lead the compliance function, gain insights into regulatory compliance in banking, Anti-Money Laundering compliance, compliance reporting and monitoring, and compliance risk assessments
ESG RegulationExplore ESG frameworks, sustainable finance and banking, and seamless integration of ESG into risk management, learn how to report on ESG performance to align with regulatory standards
Financial ConductExplore the ethical landscape of banking, understand the Code of Conduct for financial professionals, navigate whistleblowing and reporting procedures, and manage conflicts of interest
Fraud InvestigationEquip yourself with techniques to detect and prevent fraud, recognise the early warning signs of fraud in documents, transactions and behaviour, leverage date science and analytics to enhance fraud detection capabilities
Making Risk-Based Decisions Safely
There are 3 key actions which you can take to ensure that you can confidently make tough decisions while remaining compliant with your roles and responsibilities. In this short course you will learn the secret of these actions.
In approximately 90 minutes you will learn from Allan Greenshields, one of the industry’s leading experts.
Access curated and bespoke content, take part in interactive exercises and knowledge share via discussion forums.
Interact with your peers and Allan to get your questions answered and ensure you have the tools and insights to make risk-based decisions safely.
Risk Management: Why Are Banks Failing?
Watch Allan Greenshields demonstrate the biggest single mistake made by most banks around the world when managing their risks. Despite the billions spent on risk management frameworks, staff, tools and technology, regulators are witnessing serious failures by banks of all types and sizes around the world. Regulators are now calling for banks to improve their risk management or face significant capital addons. However, how can risk management professionals fix frameworks when they don't acknowledge the fundamental problem?
Experience a live demonstration of this mistake, and gain an appreciation of what is required to address it. All banks think their own risk management frameworks are good enough, and yet all banks continually fail this simple test.
Fostering collaboration with business partners and implementing effective solutions to enhance risk management and compliance
This case study focuses on one of the international banks. Our customised learning solution helped their senior professionals better engage with their business partners and implement practical solutions that improve risk management and compliance within their division.
The Future CRO Programme: preparing talented risk professionals for promotion to the C-suite
This case study focuses on our work partnering with an international bank to support their GRC succession planning. We provided a solution to upskill senior risk and compliance professionals across various risk disciplines, introduce 15 key questions crucial for risk management, and create personalised development plans.
Strategic Governance, Risk and Compliance: preparing the Board for the regulator’s visit
In this case study we outline the brief received from one of our European clients, detail the training programme delivered, and provide the learner feedback to illustrate the effectiveness of a Strategic Governance, Risk and Compliance training programme which prepares the Board for the regulator’s visit.
The training allowed me to understand fundamental details regarding different topics in a short timeframe, the e-Learning modules complemented the subjects that were covered in the classroom extraordinarily. It was a great learning experience.
Elizabeth Patricia Gorostieta Canela, XVA Desk
Programme: Six-month analyst training for Santander Mexico
Very comprehensive, with in-depth analysis of case studies. The instructor was an engaging and well-informed presenter who highlighted very important points.
Past attendee, Societe Generale
Prgoramme: Technological Breakthroughs and Future of the Bank
Meet our experts in global GRC management
Maurice Ewing
Maurice, PhD, seasoned executive, and Founder and CEO of Conquer Risk,a consulting firm that conducts investment due diligence of corporates and banks, specialising in emerging and frontier markets. Formerly a group CRO for a major African bank for which he developed the entire enterprise risk management (ERM) and risk oversight functions, managing 400+ staff across 5 countries. Maurice is a renowned speaker on risk oversight, strategy, and governance, he has also trained teams in predictive analytics and market intelligence acquisition and internal model development for Basel II & Basel III purposes.
He previously taught in the Kellogg-HKUST program, served as a regulator at the New York Federal Reserve and the Board of Governors. Maurice holds a PhD and MA in economics from Princeton, along with a BA in Economics and Mathematics from Northwestern University. He is a certified FRM with the Global Association of Risk Professionals and a Subject Matter Expert on ERM for the Professional Risk Manager's International Association.
As an experienced executive, Chief Risk Officer (CRO), board member and consultant, I strive to deliver practical learning experiences that are rooted in the reality of the industry.
Mario DiFiore
Mario Difiore, Assistant Dean and Senior Advisor at Fordham University's Gabelli School of Business, brings 25 years of Wall Street and Federal Reserve Bank of New York experience. Formerly Co-Global Head at Deutsche Bank AG, he was responsible for one of Wall Street's largest financial regulation and compliance training programs. Mario also served at Ten Squared LLP and Prudential Securities, with over 12 years at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.
In addition to his current teaching at Fordham, he has also instructed at prestigious institutions like New York University, Baruch College, Pace University, SUNY Empire State College, and the Mountbatten Institute (St. Mary’s College of the University of Surrey, UK). Mario is an MBA and BA (summa cum laude) graduate from Fordham University.
After a 25 year career on Wall Street and the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, I entered the world of academia and training and have never looked back.
Allan Greenshields
Allan is a seasoned leader and compliance expert with a wealth of experience in global retail banks, fund managers, and investment banks, including Barclays, Lloyds, Fidelity, JP Morgan, Mellon, Citizens, and NatWest. He has a proven track record of predicting major financial and political events, including the 2007/08 crash, and subsequent bank failures.
Allan specialises in worldwide regulatory compliance, enterprise risk management, ICAAP, effective leadership, and establishing strong governance within financial organizations. With a knack for simplifying complex problems, Allan guides professionals through challenges using lively examples and pragmatic approaches. He is a sought-after speaker at industry events and trusted adviser to clients. Recently, Allan has been advising regulators on improving bank supervision.
Our primary goal is to ensure your people’s time invested in learning is well spent. We follow this 6-step process to understand your business strategy and deliver innovative learning to help your people achieve it.
1: CONSULT
Understand your organisation's strategy, learning culture, requirements and desired learning outcomes.
2: PROPOSE
Propose high level solution including approach, subject matter experts and learning activities/formats.
3: REFINE
Collaborate with your key stakeholders to meet your requirements.
4: DESIGN & DEVELOP
Design learning environment and programme structure. Develop learning assets and materials.
5: DELIVER
Deliver the programme in the format(s) that work best for your organisation.
6: ASSESS & EVALUATE
Measure learner progress and feedback on knowledge acquisition and application.
