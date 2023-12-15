Project Finance & Infrastructure Investment
Energy and infrastructure project finance is a complex area of financial services with both financial and legal aspects to consider. To upskill individuals in your project finance team or compete with other players in the market, you need specialist training on the nuances of this complex topic. Our experts in project finance will guide your team through the challenges of completing these multifaceted deals.
Our customised learning programmes for project finance and infrastructure investment, including all aspects of PPPs, PPAs and IPPs, will give your people the right blend of knowledge and skills they need to effectively evaluate risks and win the mandate. Applying the latest learning theory, we will bring to life the technical modelling side of infrastructure finance, covering topics such as long-term financing structures and hedge facilities. Layering this knowledge with behavioural skills, we will prepare your team and leaders for effective project and stakeholder management, investment decisions, and negotiation with other parties. Creating the programme with you ensures that the topics align with your strategy and your team’s learning style.
Finding experts with specialist knowledge of project finance and infrastructure investment can prove difficult for most organisations. Our practitioners have decades of first-hand experience in managing project finance and navigating the many facets of deals. Drawing on their insights, we will co-create an interactive and engaging programme with you that overcomes the obstacles on the horizon for your infrastructure finance strategy.
Commercial & Other Debt FinanciersBe confident in where to find potential sources of finance for a project and how to approach them; understand the different types of project financing, the implications these have for raising finance
ESG Considerations in Project FinanceUnderstand the rise of ESG, the stakeholder landscape, and the politics of infrastructure; learn the competing interests of the wider stakeholder group and how to develop a project while maintaining high ESG standards
Legal Issues in Project FinanceExplore the legal landscape, regulatory conditions and commercial aspects in various projects, gain insights into key contractual agreements
Project Finance ModellingDelve into financial modeling and cash flow analysis, considering lender perspectives (DSCR and PV coverage), equity considerations (IRR and NPV), approaches to assessing the cost of capital, project returns vs. equity returns, and forecasting techniques and limitations
Project Finance for the Digital EconomyDiscover green funding, delve into new sectors utilising project finance, explore renewable risks and understand the risks acceptable to debt providers, and stay ahead of future trends
Projects and Risk ManagementComprehend risks in development, construction, and operations, covering feedstock, supply, market, environmental, financial, and political & regulatory risks
Public-Private Partnerships (PPP)Understand PPP principles, roles for the public and private sector, different structures and degrees of private participation, outright and partial government ownership, and long-term concessions and DBFO
Renewable Energy Project FinancingExplore the market's growth, various renewable energy projects, economic comparisons with traditional fossil fuel plants, investment drivers, and government incentives across countries
The International Infrastructure MarketsIdentify those markets with the most credible opportunities in project and infrastructure finance, learn to make a reasoned decision on whether or not to pursue project opportunities in foreign jurisdictions
The Pitfalls of the Wrong Debt Structure
Our free 90 minute short course "The Pitfalls of the Wrong Debt Structure" provides an in-depth examination of the risks and considerations involved in choosing the right debt arrangements for transactions.
Participants will first delve into the various sources of debt, including Bank, Bond, Private Placement, and Export Credit Agency (ECA) financing, learning about the advantages and disadvantages associated with each option.
The course will then address the importance of selecting the appropriate debt tenor for the underlying transaction, incorporating interactive elements such as participant voting to highlight differing perspectives between debt providers and equity holders on the most suitable term lengths.
Impact of 2024 Global Elections on Project Finance: What You Need to Know
In 2024, over 50 elections will take place, influencing the lives of nearly half of the world’s population. These elections, spanning from the United States to Sri Lanka and beyond, carry substantial implications for human rights, international diplomacy, and economic stability. Whether the elections result in new leadership or the reinforcement of current regimes, the global repercussions could be significant.
These electoral outcomes will have a profound impact on markets and policy environments, particularly affecting sectors reliant on project finance, such as renewables, oil and gas, and electric vehicle infrastructure. The extent of these impacts will vary across different countries, introducing an element of macroeconomic and market unpredictability. This uncertainty poses both risks and opportunities for global investors in tactical project finance and infrastructure.
How can you best prepare your project finance team for the upcoming global electoral changes?
Wonderful! Lots of case studies which were based on the real projects were interesting and very helpful to better understand about how to make a deal.
Past Attendee, Japan Bank for International Cooperation
Programme: Advanced Project Finance
Thank you very much for organizing this training. I have learnt many concepts and look forward to applying them in my daily work. I am very good at modeling and this course has given me a chance to look at my skills in a different perspective.
Past Attendee, Stanbic Bank Tanzania
Programme: Structuring and Financing Projects
Meet our experts in project and infrastructure finance
Meg Osius
Ms. Osius delivers executive level training sessions and provides advisory services to a wide variety of organisations worldwide. Specialising in international project finance, capital markets, and risk management, she works with corporate investors, private and development banks, equipment suppliers, law firms etc., to create viable financing packages for green-field projects and facility upgrades in the power, natural resources, transport, social services and telecom sectors.
Previously at JP Morgan Chase Bank, she originated international project transactions and advised on risk management. Ms. Osius, an INSEAD MBA holder with a Princeton University B.A., has served on boards like British Caribbean Bank and WIHL Holdings, contributing to the infrastructure development sector through roles such as Chair of the Technical Advisory Panel for PPIAF, a World Bank initiative.
Equipping stakeholders to respond rapidly to global project finance opportunities is the objective of my courses. We show participants numerous successful - and troubled – project transactions.If they return to the office armed with concepts and a framework for analysis that they can apply to their own portfolios, we’ve met our goal.
Ed Bodmer
Ed is a renowned expert in energy economics and finance, creating innovative pricing, productivity, and investment valuation software for clients globally. With extensive experience in consulting for investment banks, commercial banks, and government agencies, Ed has formulated significant government policies and corporate strategies in the U.S.. He is an adjunct professor, teaching microeconomics at a leading university, and has conducted major advisory projects. Formerly VP at First National Bank of Chicago, he directed energy loan analysis and created financial modeling techniques.
Ed holds an MBA with honors in econometrics from the University of Chicago and a BS degree in finance with highest honors from the University of Illinois. He's a prolific writer, contributing to articles and working on a textbook about the valuation of electricity assets.
I've developed and taught more than 200 financial modelling programmes over the past eight years, bringing in all of the acquired experience in making my courses interactive and highly practical.
Cledan Mandri-Perrott
Dr. Cledan Mandri-Perrott, a seasoned project financier and investment banker, began his career at Severn Trent Group, overseeing international expansion and financial turnaround in various countries. He founded an advisory arm, managing PPPs with an annual turnover of $12 million. As the co-head of Infrastructure Finance at PA Consulting Group, he advised private clients and governments on PPPs. In 2006, he joined the World Bank Group, becoming a leading figure in PPPs and project finance. Dr. Mandri-Perrott as one of a handful of staff that opened the World Bank Group's Singapore office in 2012, advising governments on project finance issues, closing over 20 PPPs worth $4 billion.
With degrees in Civil Engineering, Business and Finance, Commercial Law, and a PhD in Project Finance, he's a visiting professor at the National University of Singapore.
Our primary goal is to ensure your people’s time invested in learning is well spent. We follow this 6-step process to understand your business strategy and deliver innovative learning to help your people achieve it.
1: CONSULT
Understand your organisation's strategy, learning culture, requirements and desired learning outcomes.
2: PROPOSE
Propose high level solution including approach, subject matter experts and learning activities/formats.
3: REFINE
Collaborate with your key stakeholders to meet your requirements.
4: DESIGN & DEVELOP
Design learning environment and programme structure. Develop learning assets and materials.
5: DELIVER
Deliver the programme in the format(s) that work best for your organisation.
6: ASSESS & EVALUATE
Measure learner progress and feedback on knowledge acquisition and application.
