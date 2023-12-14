Sales & Relationship Management

Our customised learning programmes will upskill your client relationship managers to trusted advisors and your sales managers to empathic, inspirational leaders. With a breadth of experience in senior roles within financial services organisations, our practitioners have a deep understanding of the pressures in the market. Drawing on their expertise, we will create a programme that reflects your challenges and nurtures professional mastery of areas such as prospecting, pitching, negotiation and relationship building. It is this blend of technical knowledge and behavioural skills that will set your team apart in strategic relationship management.

Starting with our rigorous discovery process, we will spend time understanding your goals and the barriers to reaching them. We will get to know your learning and sales culture. Using these insights and working closely with you, we will design a learning programme that energises your team and targets specific skills and expertise that will elevate your business success.

