Case Study: Building a culture of Transparency, Openness and Collaboration at a Global Financial Service Consultancy in North America

The client’s consulting sub-division is clear that this programme is the start of a journey of evolution.

It is recognised across the business as a whole that it has had a huge impact and it is likely to result in a similar approach being adopted by other areas of the company.

Most significantly, the open and transparent culture that has started to develop resulted in honest and constructive feedback. This has formed the back bone of a group-wide action plan which engages all stakeholders and has full buy-in from all involved. Evidence of this commitment to change is demonstrated through a shift in tone and communication style from leadership and a willingness by employees to share issues and concerns.

Maximum engagement in the programme was achieved through offering flexibility and by tailoring the programme to meet the needs identified from broad stakeholder feedback (not just focusing on a top down approach). Euromoney’s innovative instructional design methods created a programme that delivered not only excellent applied skills training, but also played a significant part in setting the scene for long-lasting cultural change.

We look forward to continuing our partnership with the company and supporting them on this evolutionary journey.