Case Study
Building a culture of Transparency, Openness and Collaboration at a Global Financial Service Consultancy in North America
This case study focuses on one of our North American clients; a consulting firm with a global presence. The company has more than 3,800 employees providing consultancy and support in a range of markets and a wide variety of industries.
This training programme focused on a consulting sub-division of the group, which consists of 40 employees, most of whom are out of the office with clients based across the US for the majority of the week.
The Requirement
Our client wanted to provide a workshop for their client-facing teams to help them understand, and have sensible discussions with clients about, the business impact, challenges and opportunities posed by digital innovation in banking. Their focus areas were blockchain and cryptocurrency including:
- The role of centralised blockchains
- Digitalising money
- Decentralized Autonomous Organizations
- The diversification and expansion of decentralised finance
- The impact of the metaverse
Due to busy schedules and the global reach, the learning needed to be online, interactive and delivered as short bite-sized content.
I am immensely proud of what we’ve accomplished in partnership with Euromoney. It is rewarding to see the change that has happened in our business. Thank you for being part of this journey.
Our Solution
- 60-minute webinar. Participants attended a 60-minute webinar, delivered multiple times for maximum global reach. Cohorts were kept relatively small to encourage full interaction including quizzes, polls and live chat.
- Community of Practice. Participants were invited to join an online community where they could collaborate, share insights and deepen their digital knowledge. Our experts initially led the discussions, sharing the latest information, research and opinion.
- Access to on-demand learning. Participant had ongoing access to our Euromoney Learning On-Demand content to further their knowledge of both the webinar content and other associated topics.
The client’s consulting sub-division is clear that this programme is the start of a journey of evolution.
It is recognised across the business as a whole that it has had a huge impact and it is likely to result in a similar approach being adopted by other areas of the company.
Most significantly, the open and transparent culture that has started to develop resulted in honest and constructive feedback. This has formed the back bone of a group-wide action plan which engages all stakeholders and has full buy-in from all involved. Evidence of this commitment to change is demonstrated through a shift in tone and communication style from leadership and a willingness by employees to share issues and concerns.
Maximum engagement in the programme was achieved through offering flexibility and by tailoring the programme to meet the needs identified from broad stakeholder feedback (not just focusing on a top down approach). Euromoney’s innovative instructional design methods created a programme that delivered not only excellent applied skills training, but also played a significant part in setting the scene for long-lasting cultural change.
We look forward to continuing our partnership with the company and supporting them on this evolutionary journey.
If you have any questions about this case study, or interested in our Customised Programmes, please get in touch.