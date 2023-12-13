Case Study: Private Banker Academy - Inspiring confidence in relationship management

A focus on exceeding high expectations

Established in 1976 and now part of the Mediobanca group, CMB Monaco is a leading, international private bank delivering first class, advanced investment solutions to its high-net-worth client base. Their sophisticated and ambitious clients demand innovative solutions and the highest levels of customer service.

First class wealth managers

Continual evolution is paramount to CMB Monaco. Its position as the benchmark bank for Monaco residents, and the leading wealth management boutique for international clients, depends on their bankers demonstrating the highest technical skills as well as excellent relationship management.

Professional development of staff is highly valued; the bank wanted to develop a certified Private Banker Academy to guarantee consistency, technical excellence and finely tuned interpersonal skills in all interactions with clients.

The group of 50 private bankers ranged in age, experience, and fluency in English. The end goal of the professional development programme was the same for all of them: a consistently high level of service delivery for all the bank’s clients, regardless of size and language.

The end goal

