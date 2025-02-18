Corporate Banking
In the competitive world of corporate and commercial banking, your team’s approach is the difference that builds client loyalty.
Our customised corporate learning programmes unlock the nuances that make your service stand out and elevate professionals in your business through a renowned educational experience. Equip your team with skills to strengthen relationships with clients and deepen their knowledge of evolving markets, risks and products in your sector.
Create your differentiation in corporate banking
Blending deep technical expertise with key behavioural insights, we will prime your team to increase wallet share in this competitive environment. Through programmes adapted to your bank’s learning culture, we can highlight effective strategies to win new business and differentiate both your product offering and service. We can also induct new starters about your products, policies, market pressures and more to prepare them for any client or colleague conversation. As well as advancing your team’s knowledge of corporate banking and risk management , we will also develop their essential skills, from handling difficult interactions to robust credit analysis.
Our experts are still practising in corporate banking roles today and have decades of experience. Drawing on their first-hand knowledge of the evolutions taking shape in the industry, we will design a programme that helps your business overcome the most pressing challenges. Crucially, we will co-create the programme with you to address the unique barriers your people face and ensure the delivery seamlessly integrates with day-to-day life at your organisation.
Part of our approach involves embedding a culture of continued learning and collaboration. Collaboration is part of the learning experience, and we can build a platform for colleagues to knowledge share even after they complete the programme.
Here are some of our most popular customised training programmes topics:
- Asset and Liability Management
- Cash and Liquidity Management
- Credit Risk Analysis for Corporates
- Debt Restructuring
- Foreign Exchange
- Derivatives
- Trade Finance
- Transaction Banking
In less than two-years, game-changing generative AI tools have gone from zero to wide adoption faster than any other consumer tool in history.
Organisations, including banks and investment firms, are grappling with decisions on how to integrate these tools to enhance productivity while protecting their organisations from inherent risks.
In this popular on demand webinar, Kayode Odeleye, an investment banker and tech startup founder will help executives make sense of the fast-changing landscape and identify major risks and opportunities involved with implementation of generative AI in their institutions; and will share the top 5 generative AI use cases in corporate finance.
Developing confident, driven, focused relationship managers
After a transformative period,, Al Ahli Bank of Kuwait sought to convey market differentiation to clients. Our programme equipped their relationship managers with the necessary finance knowledge and client skills, ensuring consistency and excellence across corporate and structured finance divisions.
How we have supported corporate banking clients.
We’ve been working with Euromoney for a few years. We know the quality of their programmes. They have great experts and get great feedback from the business.
Abdulla Adnan Behbehani, Senior Manager, Talent Management & Development, ABK
Programme: Developing confident, driven, focused relationship managers
10 out of 10 for the instructor. A first-class job and we covered so much ground over the three days. Always interesting, with lots of fascinating case studies and practical examples.
Past Attendee, QNB
Programme: Fundamentals of Corporate Credit Analysis
Our experts in corporate banking and customised corporate learning.
Adrian Grant
With more than 30 years’ experience in banking and financial services, Adrian specializes in delivering practical and interactive training programmes in the areas of credit, origination, corporate restructuring, financial analysis, and loan workout up to an advanced level.
Before becoming a trainer and consultant, he worked as a regional director for the National Australia Bank Group’s corporate and institutional banking division.
The training programmes I deliver are highly interactive, encouraging participation through group discussion and teamwork.
Sarah Martin
With over a decade of experience in financial training for many major financial institutions in Europe, Asia, the Middle East and Africa, Sarah specialises in financial analysis, credit assessment, LBOs, company valuation, and distressed debt. Her training blends classroom sessions with dynamic e-learning formats.
A former Executive Director of CSFB and Lehman Brothers, Sarah has spent 17 years working as an investment banker in Europe and the US.
Banks and other financial institutions can lose billions of dollars annually due to their failure to analyse and anticipate risks correctly. That's where my training course comes in.
Andre Lanser
Andre is a consulting trainer and corporate finance practitioner. He has delivered courses around the world in the areas of Credit, Corporate Finance, Valuation and Financial Modelling.
A Chartered Accountant, he led turnaround efforts in steel manufacturing, advanced to reengineering investment back offices, and then spent over 15 years in Venture Capital and Private Equity.
Working in Venture Capital and Private Equity for 12 years allowed me to gain a vast amount of experience in corporate analysis and valuation. This allows me to design learning programmes with a real focus on the practical realities of business.
