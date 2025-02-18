Create your differentiation in corporate banking

Blending deep technical expertise with key behavioural insights, we will prime your team to increase wallet share in this competitive environment. Through programmes adapted to your bank’s learning culture, we can highlight effective strategies to win new business and differentiate both your product offering and service. We can also induct new starters about your products, policies, market pressures and more to prepare them for any client or colleague conversation. As well as advancing your team’s knowledge of corporate banking and risk management , we will also develop their essential skills, from handling difficult interactions to robust credit analysis.

Our experts are still practising in corporate banking roles today and have decades of experience. Drawing on their first-hand knowledge of the evolutions taking shape in the industry, we will design a programme that helps your business overcome the most pressing challenges. Crucially, we will co-create the programme with you to address the unique barriers your people face and ensure the delivery seamlessly integrates with day-to-day life at your organisation.

Part of our approach involves embedding a culture of continued learning and collaboration. Collaboration is part of the learning experience, and we can build a platform for colleagues to knowledge share even after they complete the programme.