Home
Global Training Calendar
Header banner

Make Your Career Ambitions Happen

With Our 2025 Global Training Calendar

DOWNLOAD NOW


Rich text

Are you eager to acquire new skills and stay at the forefront of your industry?

At Euromoney Learning, we're committed to providing you with the knowledge you need to succeed in an industry that never stands still. To help you achieve your career goals in today's dynamic world, we have curated a comprehensive portfolio of learning programmes covering all areas of banking and finance.

    button
    DOWLOAD OUR 2025 GLOBAL TRAINING CALENDAR

    Why is our calendar a must have

    Why is our Calendar a must-have?

    Diverse Course Selection

    Explore a wide array of topics, from audit and accounting to corporate finance, governance risk & compliance, finTech, management & leadership development, and more.

    In-person & Virtual Offerings

    Browse our comprehensive portfolio of in-person and virtual open-enrolment programmes.

    Efficient Planning

    Stay organised when it comes to allocating your training budget and never miss an opportunity for growth.

    Interactive User-Friendly Navigation

    Access detailed course information with just a click.

    Why join our courses?

    Why join our courses?

    Cards
    round bigger team with a presentation

    Meet and interact with the subject matter experts face-to-face.

    round woman in front of a PC

    Tackle real-life challenges through practical case studies.

    skyline_london_final-modified.png

    Visit global financial hubs and network at 5-star prestigious venues.

    round 3 people standing

    Share global insights with like-minded peers from 140+ countries.

    Interested in our training programmes but would prefer to attend virtually? Download our 2025 Virtual Training Calendar below to browse all our virtual learning courses for the year.

    BROWSE OUR 2025 VIRTUAL COURSES
    CTA
    How to start

    How to start

    How to start?

    1. Fill out the form below to access our Global Training Calendar.

    2. Choose up to 3 topics of interest to receive tailored course recommendations that meet your training needs.

    3. Browse all available career-advancing courses and enrol to get started

    2 columns with form

    Download the 2025 Global Training Calendar

    Why choose Euromoney Learning?

    Over four decades we have worked with almost all the world’s top corporate and investment banks, challenging ourselves to continuously evolve and create learning approaches that shape what comes next for financial education.


    icon 1.png

    4.7 out of 5

    How our clients have rated us based on 3,000+ Coursecheck reviews
    icon 2.png

    9 out of 10

    Of the world's top banks have developed their people with us
    BrightSpot icon 56x56 (1).png

    76

    Different countries our delegates came from to train with us in 2024
    icon 4.png

    21

    Different topic areas of banking, finance and management development we delivered training on in 2024
    icon 5.png

    70%

    Of our public course clients in 2023 returned in 2024 to complete courses with us
    icon 6.png

    116

    Active faculty members, all with decades of experience

    Trusted By

    NBK
    Societe Generale logo
    Raiffeisen Bank logo
    ING logo

    “Honoured to have been a part of this training, very informative and educational while also being interesting and fun.”

    Past Attendee, Management & Leadership Certificate

    “The training program was very impactful with emphasis on practical examples including solutions to current issues I manage as CFO. The facilitator has the right stuff and pin pointed on key items a CFO should be on look out for to remain relevant with the right gravitas.”

    Past Attendee, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Programme

    “The trainer was interesting, funny, and very experienced. The examples made everything simpler to understand. I am clearer, capable and motivated.”

    Past Attendee, Governance, Risk & Compliance

    “A very fantastic learning experience and value for money realized with so many thought provoking ideas on managing CIA stakeholders.”

    Past Attendee, Chief Internal Auditor Programme for Banking & Financial Services
    In-house

    In-house

    Need a learning solution that's more tailored to you?

    All our courses can be tailored to your organisation and delivered at a time and place that suits you. We can also design and develop bespoke programmes from scratch, so if you can’t find exactly what you need, we can help to build the right solution for your organisation’s needs.

    To find out more about our financial training courses and bespoke learning solutions, please get in touch with our team today - email learning@euromoney.com.

    key-message-figures.png
    ×