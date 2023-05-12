Home
Insights
Blockchain
Banking on the chain
[Top banner & description seen on page; IF UPDATED, ALSO UPDATE OVERRIDES)

Banking on the Chain

Watch our free taster session, hosted by Igor Pejic, to understand the trends that will shape the future of the finance industry.

INTRO

Blockchain and cryptocurrencies are rewriting the rules of the finance industry at a rapid pace. As most banks are awaking to the disruptive potential of the new technology, pioneers are already working on advanced blockchain innovation. It will pose new challenges and opportunities that are realized by very few professionals.

RTE & webinar embed

Watch our free taster session hosted the author of 'Blockchain Babel', Igor Pejic, to understand the trends that will shape the future of the finance industry, including:

  • Centralised blockchains and their increasing grip within banks
  • How Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs) are truly digitalising money
  • The return of Decentralised Autonomous Organisations (DAOs)
  • The diversification and expansion of Decentralised Finance (DeFi)
  • Banking and the Metaverse
Explore our Blockchain and FinTech Courses

Explore our Blockchain and FinTech Courses

Euromoney’s FinTech training courses are led by world-leading experts and cover a variety of topics including private and public blockchains, cryptocurrency, alternative fundraising strategies, and the role of AI, machine learning and big data in banking.

Browse through some of our available course listings, or contact us about our bespoke Fintech training programmes via the provided form.

bsp courses by topic widget
×