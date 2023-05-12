Banking on the Chain
Watch our free taster session, hosted by Igor Pejic, to understand the trends that will shape the future of the finance industry.
Blockchain and cryptocurrencies are rewriting the rules of the finance industry at a rapid pace. As most banks are awaking to the disruptive potential of the new technology, pioneers are already working on advanced blockchain innovation. It will pose new challenges and opportunities that are realized by very few professionals.
Watch our free taster session hosted the author of 'Blockchain Babel', Igor Pejic, to understand the trends that will shape the future of the finance industry, including:
- Centralised blockchains and their increasing grip within banks
- How Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs) are truly digitalising money
- The return of Decentralised Autonomous Organisations (DAOs)
- The diversification and expansion of Decentralised Finance (DeFi)
- Banking and the Metaverse