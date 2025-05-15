Webinar: Banking on a Better Future: Inclusion or Irrelevance?

Banking on a Better Future: Inclusion or Irrelevance?
Research suggests that increasing the diversity of leadership teams leads to more innovation and improved business results and performance. How do we maintain a culture of collaboration, innovation and high performing teams in an environment where economies are reeling and work practices have been reshaped?
In these changing times, where individuals and businesses are being challenged to adapt to current conditions, leading and guiding our teams inclusively is more important than ever.
Only companies that transform continuously will remain competitive. For financial institutions in the midst of digital transformation, the ability to adapt is the single most important skill. That starts with people-the human factor.
Successful transformation depends crucially on whether leaders have the right mindset and skills. For global banks and institutions, the more diverse the workforce, the greater the need to be able to lead inclusively.
Aim:
This webinar will enable delegates to reflect on the mindset and future-oriented skill set required to lead teams inclusively and continue to build for high performance.
Learning Outcomes:
- Reflect on where you are as a leader on the DEI individual continuum
- Acknowledge the megatrends impacting the nature of our work
- Recognise the powerful business case for DEI on high performing teams
- Explore why Emotional Intelligence matters when it comes to building a more inclusive culture
Content:
- Championing Inclusion: DEI Individual Continuum (a reflective tool)
- The megatrends impacting the nature of work
- Diversity and improved innovation
- The effect of diversity on productivity in high performing teams (Tuckman Theory)
- In a virtual team which distance has the biggest impact on team success: physical, operational or affinity distance?
- The Uniqueness and belonging model
- Inclusive Leadership
- Why Emotional Intelligence matters?
- Emotional Intelligence competencies
- Traits and behaviours of an Inclusive Leader