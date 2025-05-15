Webinar: How Inclusive Leadership Powers Success

In these changing times, where individuals and businesses are being challenged to adapt to current conditions, leading and guiding our teams inclusively is more important than ever.

Only companies that transform continuously will remain competitive. For financial institutions in the midst of digital transformation, the ability to adapt is the single most important skill. That starts with people-the human factor.

Successful transformation depends crucially on whether leaders have the right mindset and skills. For global banks and institutions, the more diverse the workforce, the greater the need to be able to lead inclusively.

Aim:

This webinar will enable delegates to reflect on the mindset and future-oriented skill set required to lead teams inclusively and continue to build for high performance.



Learning Outcomes:

Reflect on where you are as a leader on the DEI individual continuum



Acknowledge the megatrends impacting the nature of our work



Recognise the powerful business case for DEI on high performing teams



Explore why Emotional Intelligence matters when it comes to building a more inclusive culture

Content: