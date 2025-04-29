Everyone is a Fraud Fighter

Fraud and corruption can strike organisations like sudden bad weather - disruptive, damaging, and often difficult to predict. From unscrupulous suppliers and opportunistic intermediaries to employees exploiting loopholes, financial wrongdoing permeates many facets of the business world. Often, by the time it's uncovered, the damage is already done. But it doesn't have to be this way.

While many organisations have rightly invested in preventive measures - routines, controls, and compliance training - fraud still slips through the cracks. So, the real question becomes: when it does get through, who's responsible for catching it?

The answer is simple but powerful: everyone. Fraud prevention isn't just a job for auditors or compliance officers. Every employee has the potential to be a fraud detector. With the right awareness, tools, and mindset, your entire team can become the first line of defence against financial wrongdoing - and help your organisation stay one step ahead of the commercial "dark arts."

Evolving Threats Require Evolving Defences

The financial industry is witnessing a surge in sophisticated fraud tactics. According to LexisNexis Risk Solutions, fraudsters are increasingly leveraging advanced technologies, making detection more challenging.

Additionally, Experian’s Fraud, KYC and AML Predictions for 2025, show that businesses are now dealing with increasingly complex fraud tactics, including synthetic identities and AI-generated deepfakes used in onboarding and financial transactions, necessitating more robust detection and prevention strategies.

For example, a major UK financial institution recently detected fraudsters using deepfake video technology to impersonate a high-ranking executive during a video call, attempting to redirect a large fund transfer. The attempted scam was only uncovered because a vigilant employee noticed discrepancies in the executive’s mannerisms and followed internal verification protocols.

Creating a Culture of Vigilance

This is where training and awareness become mission critical. Employees must be equipped not only with policies and checklists but with the confidence to question unusual behaviour, even when it appears to come from trusted sources.

An organisational that fosters a culture built on vigilance, transparency, and shared responsibility gives employees the confidence report anomalies without fear, and offer regular, practical fraud detection training that reflects today’s sophisticated threat landscape.

As fraudsters adopt new tools, so too must your team, because in the battle against the commercial dark arts, everyone has a role to play.

Collaboration Counts

It's also essential to recognise that combating fraud is a collective effort. As highlighted by UK Finance, innovations like federated learning enable financial institutions to collaborate on fraud prevention while protecting sensitive customer data. Such collaborative approaches can enhance the industry's overall resilience against fraudulent activities

In an era where fraud tactics are becoming more sophisticated, organisations must adapt by ensuring that every member of the team is equipped and empowered to act. By fostering a culture of vigilance, transparency, and shared responsibility, businesses can stay one step ahead of the fraudsters and protect their assets and reputation.

Want to learn more? Don't miss our interactive webinar with global fraud detective Nigel Iyer, alongside Raj Sood, as they guide you through the tools, techniques, and mindset needed to detect wrongdoing early and take action fast.