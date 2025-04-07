Home
On Demand Webinar: The Human Edge: Leading with Purpose in an AI-Driven World
This webinar highlights the urgent need for adaptive leadership to navigate the complexities of the AI era. By addressing real-world scenarios such as market volatility, regulatory shifts, and technological disruptions, we’ll uncover how leaders can leverage these challenges as opportunities for growth and advancement.
December 11, 2024
CB24_BrightTalk Image.png
On Demand Webinar: Innovate or Stagnate: Top 5 Generative AI Use Cases in Corporate Finance
Watch our on demand webinar, "Innovate or Stagnate: Top 5 Generative AI Use Cases in Corporate Finance" with tech and corporate banking expert, Kayode Odelaye.
August 15, 2024

Blog

The Age of AI
How L&D Can Power Responsible AI Transformation in Financial Services.png
How L&D Can Power Responsible AI Transformation in Financial Services – A Snapshot
The question is no longer what AI can do, but how we integrate it responsibly. For L&D leaders, this is a key moment to align AI with organisational values, skills, and culture.
June 11, 2025
The Age of AI
The AI Upskilling Race Measuring What Matters header (2).png
The AI Upskilling Race: Measuring What Matters
As AI evolves rapidly, success depends not just on the technology, but on the people behind it. Human adaptability, leadership, and learning remain key.
May 29, 2025
The Age of AI
Empowering Human Potential in the Age of AI.png
Empowering Human Potential in the Age of AI
AI, digital transformation, and changing workplace dynamics are pushing leaders to rethink how they inspire and lead—shifting from command-and-control to purpose-driven, people-focused leadership.
May 08, 2025
The Age of AI
The Human-In-The-Loop Approach to Building Real AI Skills.png
The Human-In-The-Loop Approach to Building Real AI Skills
AI excels at spotting patterns and making predictions from large datasets, but it can't generate truly original ideas. Built on historical data and predefined algorithms, it lacks consciousness, intuition, and imagination.
May 15, 2025
The Age of AI
The Leadership Skills Gap in Corporate Finance and Banking (1).png
The Leadership Skills Gap in Corporate Finance and Banking: Adapting to AI and Market Change
AI is transforming corporate finance, corporate banking, and capital markets, reshaping decision-making processes, automating financial operations, and redefining risk management. While this presents immense opportunities for innovation and efficiency, it also creates a significant leadership challenge.
March 26, 2025
The Age of AI
blog pic 1.png
Adaptive Leadership in Financial Services: Navigating the AI Revolution
With AI now powering everything from credit analysis to fraud detection, learn from this implementation guide on how to harness AI's potential whilst managing its risks.
January 14, 2025
The Age of AI
Generative AI Blog Post Series 2.png
Does Corporate and Investment Banking Need Improved Efficiency from AI?
In the second of our Generative AI series, expert Kayode Odeleye discusses what the future could have in store for us with this new technology.
September 11, 2024
The Age of AI
Generative AI Blog Post Series 1.png
How AI is Transforming Corporate and Investment Banking
In the first of our Generative AI series, expert Kayode Odeleye discusses the rise of Generative AI in corporate and investment banking and how it is transforming the industry.
August 16, 2024
