The Age of AI
Transforming challenges into growth opportunities for Financial Services
eBook
In this comprehensive eBook, AI-Powered Banking, Euromoney Learning explores how financial institutions can embrace generative AI to unlock competitive advantage while managing risk, compliance, and ethical considerations.
On Demand Webinars
This webinar highlights the urgent need for adaptive leadership to navigate the complexities of the AI era. By addressing real-world scenarios such as market volatility, regulatory shifts, and technological disruptions, we’ll uncover how leaders can leverage these challenges as opportunities for growth and advancement.
Watch our on demand webinar, "Innovate or Stagnate: Top 5 Generative AI Use Cases in Corporate Finance" with tech and corporate banking expert, Kayode Odelaye.
Blog
The question is no longer what AI can do, but how we integrate it responsibly. For L&D leaders, this is a key moment to align AI with organisational values, skills, and culture.
As AI evolves rapidly, success depends not just on the technology, but on the people behind it. Human adaptability, leadership, and learning remain key.
AI, digital transformation, and changing workplace dynamics are pushing leaders to rethink how they inspire and lead—shifting from command-and-control to purpose-driven, people-focused leadership.
AI excels at spotting patterns and making predictions from large datasets, but it can't generate truly original ideas. Built on historical data and predefined algorithms, it lacks consciousness, intuition, and imagination.
AI is transforming corporate finance, corporate banking, and capital markets, reshaping decision-making processes, automating financial operations, and redefining risk management. While this presents immense opportunities for innovation and efficiency, it also creates a significant leadership challenge.
With AI now powering everything from credit analysis to fraud detection, learn from this implementation guide on how to harness AI's potential whilst managing its risks.
In the second of our Generative AI series, expert Kayode Odeleye discusses what the future could have in store for us with this new technology.
In the first of our Generative AI series, expert Kayode Odeleye discusses the rise of Generative AI in corporate and investment banking and how it is transforming the industry.