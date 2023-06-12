Enterprise Wide
On-Demand Learning
Provide your entire organisation with the knowledge they need to do their jobs better, whenever they need it.
With Euromoney Learning On-Demand you can provide your entire organisation with just-in-time learning developed specifically for finance professionals.
Our user-friendly platform contains a continuously growing library of interactive short courses and expertly curated learning pathways led by recognised industry experts. Interactivity sits at the heart of the platform. Learners explore topics and terms and test what they’ve learnt. Managers can set assignments and learning goals. And for maximum engagement, L&D can integrate content can into their existing LMS or LXP.
Learn more about the key features of Euromoney Learning On-Demand below or book your demo today.
Discover our extensive content library with over 1000 interactive video short courses. Easily navigate through topics, experts, and levels of complexity to find the specific content you need.
Designed to be concise and engaging, each video is accompanied by an executive summary for a quick overview, a detailed text-based summary with supporting diagrams, and clearly defined key learning objectives. From basic concepts to advanced theory, all aspects of banking and finance are demystified, including: compliance, innovation and technology, investment management, macro & markets, sustainability, technical foundations, and competence and culture.
Our curated learning Pathways cover fundamental concepts and key learnings required for understanding an entire subject area.
Learners unlock tests to assess their own knowledge acquisition, and upon success completion earn CPD credits and a downloadable certificate they can share with their network.
Our expert contributors are recognised, leading specialists in their respective fields. With an average of 20 years of practical experience, they bring a wealth of real-world insight and expertise to every short course on our platform. Your people could learn from over 100 experts, including:
Gurdip Dhami
25 years: Treasury & ratings
Sarah Breeden
Executive Director: Bank of England
Mark Carney
UN Special Envoy on Climate Action & Finance
Nisrin Abouelezz
20 years: Structured finance & diversity
Faisal Sheikh
25 years: Wealth & risk management specialist
Sir Mark Boleat
40 years: Executive leadership & banking
Set assignments and learning goals for individual employees, teams, or your entire organisation.
Choose from four types of assignments; by pathway, video module, hours or CPD / CPE points.
Assigned Learning provides ultimate flexibility to tailor learning to your organisation's needs.
For maximum engagement, we understand L&D leaders may wish to integrate Euromoney Learning On-Demand content into your organisation's existing LMS or LXP.
With our seamless onboarding and support team, you can effortlessly sync your learning data to your chosen provider.
Every aspect of Euromoney Learning On-Demand is designed with interactivity at its centre.
Video hotspots, cutting-edge graphics, case studies, and tests allow learners to explore topics naturally and remember what they learn.
If you need to demonstrate ROI, say goodbye to endless chasing and Excel sheets.
Our analytics feature allows you to continuously measure knowledge and skills acquisition across cohorts and individuals with total ease.