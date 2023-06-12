What Constitutes a Good Treasury and ALM Function?

Treasury and Asset & Liability Management (ALM) takes place in all banks and similar financial firms. The scale and complexity will differ depending on the size and structure of the bank as well as the market in which it operates. However, fundamentally the activity is similar. What can differ greatly is the effectiveness of this work. Being good at Treasury & ALM in a bank is about much more than technical knowledge, experience and expertise. In this videos we describe what effective ALM is and look at how to make changes to achieve it.
Discover our extensive content library with over 1000 interactive video short courses. Easily navigate through topics, experts, and levels of complexity to find the specific content you need.
Designed to be concise and engaging, each video is accompanied by an executive summary for a quick overview, a detailed text-based summary with supporting diagrams, and clearly defined key learning objectives. From basic concepts to advanced theory, all aspects of banking and finance are demystified, including: compliance, innovation and technology, investment management, macro & markets, sustainability, technical foundations, and competence and culture.