Home
Our Faculty
Our Faculty | Euromoney Learning

Our Faculty

The Euromoney Learning faculty are a diverse group of over 100 industry-renowned experts in their area of specialism. Our faculty is committed to every participant’s and organisation's success in each programme they lead.

117

Our faculty of 117 members are true market experts, each with decades of experience in their field

500+

Together our faculty run, on average, over 500 learning programmes each year across the globe

150+

Our faculty has shared their expertise with thousands of learners across 150+ countries

“Probably the best work-related course I’ve ever been on. The instructor was amazing and made the material interactive and engaging.”

Past Delegate, Enabling Service Excellence

“A massive thank you to the instructor who was extremely professional, knowledgeable and explained everything very clearly.”

Past Delegate, Advanced Loan Documentation

“The instructor was very interactive with us and provided interesting case studies. Many thanks for such a great training course.”

Past Delegate, Early Warning Signals

“The trainer’s expertise in the area was clear, with a great presentation style and real-life stories that brought the subject to life.”

Past Delegate, Improving Board Effectiveness
Topic Areas

Explore our wide range of faculty expertise

Banking & Finance Courses
Management & Professional Development
Legal Finance Courses
Audit, Accounting & Finance Courses
Gain a complete understanding of the latest accounting standards and best practice
Capital Markets & Derivatives
Expand your knowledge of the theories, tools, market dynamics and regulations in capital markets
Corporate Finance Courses
Learn new tools and techniques to drive long-term growth in any economic climate
Credit & Corporate Banking Courses
Develop credit portfolio modelling skills to effectively analyse, measure, and mitigate risk





Energy Trading & Finance Courses
Understand the dynamics of the international petroleum and energy industries and master skills that enable success in a range of contexts.
FinTech Courses
Learn how to harness new financial technologies to drive performance and gain a powerful competitive edge
Governance, Risk & Compliance (GRC) Courses
Discover how you can make your business more efficient, effective, and ethical.
Investment & Asset Management Courses
Enhance your knowledge of the financial instruments and regulatory requirements in investment management
London Metal Exchange Training Courses
World-class introductory courses delivered in partnership with the LME

Private Banking Courses
Enhance your ability to analyse and monitor investment performance, minimise costs, and plan for retirement and philanthropy with our private banking & wealth management training courses.
Project & Infrastructure Finance Courses
Learn how to successfully value, structure and finance different types of projects.
Real Estate Courses
Master the latest techniques in real estate financial analysis, financial modeling, newly available data sources, and portfolio risk management
Trade Finance Courses
Master the practical application of trade finance banking products to drive business growth and working capital optimisation



Treasury & ALM Courses
Become a crucial driver of revenue growth and risk mitigation with an in-depth understanding of Treasury & ALM
View all courses
C-Suite & Board Education
Develop the skills and expertise required of today's top performing business leaders and Board
Professional Development
Master new skills and techniques in order to deliver an exceptional client experience
Management & Leadership
Discover your full potential as a leader
View All Courses
Legal Finance
Enhance your knowledge of the latest laws and regulations and become truly indispensable at your organisation
View All Courses
Our global presence

Having delivered learning programmes in over 150 countries around the world, we understand that different cultures have different learning styles.

We are committed to ensuring our faculty remain current practitioners with a keen awareness of these cultural nuances so they can work with diverse groups of different sizes and tailor their delivery accordingly.

Where our trainers are trained - small - blue.png
Insights from our faculty

Check out the latest webinars led by our expert faculty.
View All Webinars

×