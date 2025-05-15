Our Faculty
The Euromoney Learning faculty are a diverse group of over 100 industry-renowned experts in their area of specialism. Our faculty is committed to every participant’s and organisation's success in each programme they lead.
Our faculty of 117 members are true market experts, each with decades of experience in their field
Together our faculty run, on average, over 500 learning programmes each year across the globe
Our faculty has shared their expertise with thousands of learners across 150+ countries
“Probably the best work-related course I’ve ever been on. The instructor was amazing and made the material interactive and engaging.”
Past Delegate, Enabling Service Excellence
“A massive thank you to the instructor who was extremely professional, knowledgeable and explained everything very clearly.”
Past Delegate, Advanced Loan Documentation
“The instructor was very interactive with us and provided interesting case studies. Many thanks for such a great training course.”
Past Delegate, Early Warning Signals
“The trainer’s expertise in the area was clear, with a great presentation style and real-life stories that brought the subject to life.”
Past Delegate, Improving Board Effectiveness
Explore our wide range of faculty expertise
Having delivered learning programmes in over 150 countries around the world, we understand that different cultures have different learning styles.
We are committed to ensuring our faculty remain current practitioners with a keen awareness of these cultural nuances so they can work with diverse groups of different sizes and tailor their delivery accordingly.
Check out the latest webinars led by our expert faculty.
Watch our on demand webinar to unpack why, in the face of digital transformation, success in financial institutions depends on people - not just processes.
Watch our latest webinar on demand, and get practical tools to help you spot the warning signs and take action before small issues grow into major losses.
Watch our webinar free and on demand where digital banking expert Haydn Jones delves into the dynamic world of cryptocurrency, exploring its evolution and the critical aspects of risk management and monitoring within the crypto business ecosystem.