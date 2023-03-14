Home
Training Course Topic Areas

View open-enrolment programmes across the globe. With unique access to the latest industry news, insights and analysis, we deliver highly relevant and engaging learning programmes with a lasting impact.

Banking & Finance Courses

    Audit, Accounting & Finance
    Gain a complete understanding of the latest accounting standards and best practice
    March 14, 2023
    Capital Markets & Derivatives
    Expand your knowledge of the theories, tools, market dynamics and regulations in capital markets
    June 08, 2023
    Corporate Finance
    Learn new tools and techniques to drive long-term growth in any economic climate
    June 08, 2023
    Credit & Corporate Banking
    Develop credit portfolio modelling skills to effectively analyse, measure, and mitigate risk
    June 09, 2023
    Energy Trading & Finance
    Understand the dynamics of the international petroleum and energy industries and master skills that enable success in a range of contexts.
    June 09, 2023
    FinTech
    Learn how to harness new financial technologies to drive performance and gain a powerful competitive edge
    June 09, 2023
    Governance, Risk & Compliance (GRC)
    Discover how you can make your business more efficient, effective, and ethical.
    June 09, 2023

    Investment & Asset Management
    Enhance your knowledge of the financial instruments and regulatory requirements in investment management
    June 09, 2023
    London Metal Exchange Training
    World-class introductory courses delivered in partnership with the LME
    June 09, 2023
    Private Banking & Wealth Management
    Enhance your ability to analyse and monitor investment performance, minimise costs, and plan for retirement and philanthropy with our private banking & wealth management training courses.
    June 19, 2023
    Project & Infrastructure Finance
    Learn how to successfully value, structure and finance different types of projects.
    June 09, 2023
    Real Estate Finance
    Master the latest techniques in real estate financial analysis, financial modeling, newly available data sources, and portfolio risk management
    June 09, 2023
    Trade Finance
    Master the practical application of trade finance banking products to drive business growth and working capital optimisation
    June 09, 2023
    Treasury & ALM
    Become a crucial driver of revenue growth and risk mitigation with an in-depth understanding of Treasury & ALM
    June 09, 2023

Management & Professional Development Courses

Legal Finance Courses

    Legal Finance
    Enhance your knowledge of the latest laws and regulations and become truly indispensable at your organisation
    June 08, 2023

In-House Courses

    Seen a course that you'd like to run in-house?
    From the Boardroom to the front line, we can deliver engaging, multi-faceted learning programmes that will nurture the skills needed to fast-track development and enable teams to flourish.
    March 03, 2023
Customise & On Demand learning

Customised Corporate Learning

  1. Corporate Banking
  2. Digital Banking & Fintech
  3. ESG & Sustainability
  4. GRC
  5. Project Finance & Infrastructure Investment
  6. Sales & Relationship Management

On-Demand Learning

  1. Enterprise Wide On-Demand Learning
    June 12, 2023
  2. Bespoke Blended Learning
    June 12, 2023
  3. Introduction to Financial Markets
    June 12, 2023
  4. Sustainable Finance Supply Chains Using Blockchain
    June 12, 2023
  5. Introduction to Renewable Energy Project Finance
    June 12, 2023
  6. What Constitutes a Good Treasury and ALM Function?
    June 12, 2023
  7. Legal Documentation in Trade Finance
    June 12, 2023
  8. Disruptive Trends in Wealth Management
    June 12, 2023
Insights & About us

Insights

  1. Banking on the chain
    May 12, 2023
  2. What is blockchain?
    February 29, 2020
  3. How transactions get into the blockchain
    February 29, 2020
  4. The difference between blockchain and Bitcoin
    February 29, 2020
  5. The risks with public blockchains
    March 03, 2020
  6. How blockchain data is stored and secured
    March 05, 2020
  7. The rise of private blockchains
    March 27, 2020
  8. What’s changed for facilitators when designing and planning a hybrid learning solution?
    April 28, 2023
  9. Are you ready to provide optimum learning in a hybrid world?
    April 28, 2023
  10. Rethinking Risk Management: A Solution to Banking Failures
    June 17, 2024

About Us

    Our Expertise
    With unique access to the latest industry news, insights and analysis, we deliver highly relevant and engaging learning programmes with a lasting impact.
    March 24, 2023
    Our Faculty
    Learn directly from true market experts with decades of experience in banking & finance
    May 15, 2023
    Course evaluation
    Your feedback is vital to our success. Each evaluation form is used to improve and update our future learning programmes, ensuring we give you the best possible experience each time you learn with us.
    March 29, 2023
    Contact Us
    Connect with Euromoney Learning Today.
    February 03, 2023
