Our Leadership Team

Raj Sood is the Executive Director at Euromoney Learning. In this capacity, he provides strategic and operational leadership, determining our commercial direction whilst ensuring the cost-effective delivery of world-class learning solutions for our clients. His focus is on driving accelerated growth and enhancing our value proposition.

Raj has held a number of senior positions in the learning industry prior to joining Euromoney Learning and enjoyed many years designing and delivering learning solutions. Raj holds a law degree from the University of Bristol and is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales.