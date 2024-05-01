OUR LEADERSHIP TEAM
Euromoney Learning’s leadership team brings together a wealth of financial services learning expertise. They are dedicated to providing banking education that delivers clients’ strategies, ensuring the necessary upskilling and reskilling so that their people deliver products and services aligned to industry trends and regulatory requirements.
Raj Sood
Executive Director and Head of Learning
Raj Sood is the Executive Director at Euromoney Learning. In this capacity, he provides strategic and operational leadership, determining our commercial direction whilst ensuring the cost-effective delivery of world-class learning solutions for our clients. His focus is on driving accelerated growth and enhancing our value proposition.
Raj has held a number of senior positions in the learning industry prior to joining Euromoney Learning and enjoyed many years designing and delivering learning solutions. Raj holds a law degree from the University of Bristol and is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales.
Amy Mudd
Head of Learning Deployment and Operations
Amy Mudd is the Head of Learning Deployment and Operations at Euromoney Learning, leading the global logistics team. In this capacity, she is responsible for the successful delivery of the public course offering and all after-sales activities within our customised learning business. She is responsible for ensuring all courses run to time, budget, and that the training meets the delegates’ and/or clients’ expectations and learning objectives.
Before joining Euromoney Learning, Amy held key Operations roles in L&D at PwC and KPMG where she managed the mandatory training for the internal Audit practice.
Mark Nicholas
Head of Client Relationship Management
Mark Nicholas is the Head of Client Relationship Management at Euromoney Learning. Leading our business development, and working closely with our CRM team, he is responsible for setting and achieving stretching annual sales targets.
He has extensive sales experience in the Learning industry including managerial positions at GI Group, TACK International, TMI and Capita Learning Services, ensuring he has an all-round perspective on sales within the education sector. Mark holds a BA (Hons) degree in English from Loughborough University.