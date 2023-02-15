Euromoney Learning Cancellation Policy

Cancellation requests for all course bookings must be made in writing twenty-eight (28) days prior to the course commencement date, for a full refund.

Delegates who cancel with less than twenty-eight (28) days prior to the course commencement date, or who do not attend, are liable to pay the full course fee. No refunds will be granted during this period.

Delegates who book their place within twenty-eight (28) days or less of a course commencement date hereby expressly waive any right to a cooling-off period following their acceptance and undertaking of payment for their booking. For the purposes of a booking made so proximate to a course commencement date, the receipt of the confirmation of booking and/or joining instructions, shall be considered as ‘service commencement,’ relating to the chosen course.

Delegates who wish to transfer their place to an alternative course must make this request in writing for it to be considered. If you wish to send a replacement delegate in your place you are welcome to do so for no additional charge. This request will need to be received in writing prior to the course commencement date so that delegate information may be updated accordingly.

All delegates are solely responsible for their flight and accommodation arrangements and costs. In the unlikely event Euromoney Learning should cancel an event it will not be responsible for any costs incurred by a delegate's attendance. Euromoney Learning therefore recommends that clients purchase fully refundable air tickets and accommodation. Euromoney Learning will always work with its clients to find a suitable solution in these instances.