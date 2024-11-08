Case Study: Mastering the basics of project financing

Case Study
Our client, a European bank, wanted to upskill their Project Finance teams via an interactive, experiential learning programme. The key to the programme's success was everyone having the same base knowledge level prior to meeting our subject matter expert - ensuring the time spent with them in the classroom was focused on applying content to real transactions.
At the end of the course, people needed to be able to:
Understand the risk/return appetite of the project's investor sponsors
Know the main debt and equity markets' players
Secure lenders' positions through appropriate CP's, covenants and collateral
Identify the market situations in which project finance techniques apply
To deliver a personalised learning journey and guarantee a consistent base level knowledge before the classroom session, participants were first asked to complete a short multiple choice questionnaire (MCQ) and a written case study. Their results directed each learner to the most relevant online content, rather than spending time accessing information they already knew.
Participants had a 2-week window to complete their recommended online learning pathway. Depending on their prior knowledge, this took up to 4 hours to complete. Content covered Project Finance fundamentals and key terminology in the form of:
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Online articles
- Company-specific information.
The pathway culminated in a short MCQ assessment with a pass mark of 70%.
The 2-day workshop incorporated:
Live Quizzes
Using interactive software to test module knowledge and ensure appropriate input for each cohort
Instructor Input and Content
To teach the core technical information, principles, models tools and techniques
Team Work
To complete case studies based on real transactions
Coaching
By Structured Finance experts
Throughout the workshop, participants completed a series of case studies to apply their new-found knowledge to real scenarios. At the end of the 2 days, they took part in a simulated activity to finance a project and were given feedback on their chosen approach and how well they’d structured their financing, taking into account risk, regulation and other pertinent factors.
From this feedback they were asked to submit a personal development plan describing what they would do differently when working on their next project financing, and review this with their line manager.
Participants now have a toolkit to evaluate project financing transactions. This as led to better structured project financing with raised awareness of the associated risks and how to mitigate them.
