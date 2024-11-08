Home
Case Study: Mastering the basics of project financing
Project Financing Training Programme | Case Study | Euromoney Learning
Case Study

Our client, a European bank, was looking to upskill their project finance teams via an interactive, experiential learning programme focused on applying content to real-life transactions.

Background to the partnership
The key to the success of the programme was ensuring that everyone had the same base knowledge level prior to meeting our subject matter expert and would leave having upskilled in the basics of project financing.

The Requirement

At the end of the course, people needed to be able to:

The Requirement
Identify the main risks of project financing and structure transactions to optimise risk allocation and hedging
Test lender risk using cash flow modelling
Understand the implications of Basel III
Understand the risk/return appetite of the project's investor sponsors

Know the main debt and equity markets' players

Secure lenders' positions through appropriate CP's, covenants and collateral

Identify the market situations in which project finance techniques apply

The Solution:
Diagnostic

To deliver a personalised learning journey and guarantee a consistent base level knowledge before the classroom session, participants were first asked to complete a short multiple choice questionnaire (MCQ) and a written case study. Their results directed each learner to the most relevant online content, rather than spending time accessing information they already knew.

Online Learning

Participants had a 2-week window to complete their recommended online learning pathway. Depending on their prior knowledge, this took up to 4 hours to complete. Content covered Project Finance fundamentals and key terminology in the form of:

  • Videos
  • Podcasts
  • Online articles
  • Company-specific information.

The pathway culminated in a short MCQ assessment with a pass mark of 70%.

In-Person Workshop

The 2-day workshop incorporated:

Live Quizzes

Using interactive software to test module knowledge and ensure appropriate input for each cohort

Instructor Input and Content

To teach the core technical information, principles, models tools and techniques

Team Work

To complete case studies based on real transactions

Coaching

By Structured Finance experts
Assessment & Accreditation

Throughout the workshop, participants completed a series of case studies to apply their new-found knowledge to real scenarios. At the end of the 2 days, they took part in a simulated activity to finance a project and were given feedback on their chosen approach and how well they’d structured their financing, taking into account risk, regulation and other pertinent factors.

From this feedback they were asked to submit a personal development plan describing what they would do differently when working on their next project financing, and review this with their line manager.

The Outcome

Participants now have a toolkit to evaluate project financing transactions. This as led to better structured project financing with raised awareness of the associated risks and how to mitigate them.

