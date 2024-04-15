Making Risk-Based Decisions Safely Short Course

Short Course: Making Risk-Based Decisions Safely
Learn the 3 simple steps to take when making risk-based decisions with our 90-minute free online short course
Learn how to make risk-based decisions safely.
When things go wrong in a bank we are very often faced with a risk-based decision. In such cases there is very rarely a single correct decision, and instead we face making the "least worst" decision. In these instances, how can you make these decisions, while keeping your bank and yourself safe from future consequences (including regulatory intervention)? There are 3 key actions which you can take to ensure that you can confidently make tough decisions while remaining compliant with your roles and responsibilities. In this short course you will learn the secret of these actions.
In approximately 90 minutes you will learn from Allan Greenshields, one of the industry’s leading experts. Access curated and bespoke content, take part in interactive exercises and knowledge share via discussion forums. Interact with your peers and Allan to get your questions answered and ensure you have the tools and insights to make risk-based decisions safely.
Understand the most common failures by banks during incidents and risk-based decision making.
Learn the 3 key actions you can take to keep yourself and the bank safe.
Understand the difference this makes, and why.
Allan Greenshields
Allan is a seasoned leader, speaker, and risk professional with extensive experience advising global financial institutions such as Barclays, Lloyds, Fidelity, JP Morgan, and more. Currently, he serves as a trusted advisor to RBS/NatWest. Recognised as an expert in various risk disciplines across banking, Allan specialises in:
- Enterprise risk management (credit, market, operational)
- ICAAP and risk modeling
- Worldwide regulatory compliance (including conduct, AML, sanctions)
- Effective leadership and stakeholder relations
- Establishing governance within financial services organisations
Allan's approach involves sharing insights from his experience and entertaining anecdotes to simplify complex problems. This makes him a sought-after speaker at industry events and a valued advisor to clients.
- Senior governance professionals (or those aspiring to such roles)
- Senior risk management professionals in all disciplines: market risk, credit risk, operational risk, financial crime (or those aspiring to such roles)
- Compliance professionals
- Non-executive and executive board members
- Staff members responsible for managing events/incidents within a bank
- Heads of departments (including those overseeing key products and services within a bank)