People Strategies for Sustainability Action and Impact
eBook: People Strategies for Sustainability Action and Impact

Discover how forward-thinking HR and L&D leaders are driving real business impact through people strategies that work.

Sustainability is no longer a standalone agenda or the remit of specialist teams - it is becoming a core driver of how organisations operate, and how we lead and develop our people. For HR, L&D, and People professionals, this shift brings both a unique responsibility and a powerful opportunity to enable real, lasting impact.

To support you on this journey, we’ve created a concise, actionable eBook: People Strategies for Sustainability Action and Impact. Featuring insights from Euromoney Learning expert, Natalie Ainsworth, this eBook explores how to embed sustainability into your people strategy - intentionally, practically, and without added complexity.

Inside, you will discover:

  • Why sustainability must be a core HR and L&D priority
  • How to build ESG-aligned skills, culture, and leadership
  • Practical actions to start where you are - no matter your org size
  • Expert insights from sustainability and learning professional Natalie Ainsworth

Download your free copy now.

