Webinar: Embedding Sustainability into Your People Strategy

Sustainability is a People agenda. We all understand why sustainability is important, but many of us aren’t clear on how we can contribute meaningfully. Yet, engaged employees expect their leaders to act on sustainability, and almost a quarter [NA1] of individuals have considered leaving their roles to work for a more sustainable company.

The sustainable transitions we need to see can only be achieved at the pace we need through cultivating a culture of sustainability that is embedded throughout organisations and across value chains. Developing People strategies that integrate a sustainability agenda are a key enabler for realising the impact we need to see at scale.