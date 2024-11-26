Webinar: Embedding Sustainability into Your People Strategy
Sustainability is a People agenda. We all understand why sustainability is important, but many of us aren’t clear on how we can contribute meaningfully. Yet, engaged employees expect their leaders to act on sustainability, and almost a quarter [NA1] of individuals have considered leaving their roles to work for a more sustainable company.
The sustainable transitions we need to see can only be achieved at the pace we need through cultivating a culture of sustainability that is embedded throughout organisations and across value chains. Developing People strategies that integrate a sustainability agenda are a key enabler for realising the impact we need to see at scale.
Recorded during COP29 Natalie Ainsworth, founder of Virescent Learning, translates what sustainability means for HR and Talent functions in the pivotal role they play as strategic partners to the organisation, culture enablers, and change implementers. She shares how you can begin to navigate the problem of sustainability and shift it from an isolated strategy to a core component of how your employees think, feel, and act.
[NA1]Reference: Deloitte Engaged employees are asking their leaders to take climate action | Deloitte Insights