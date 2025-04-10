Webinar: How You Can Become a Fraud Detective... And Why It’s So Important!

How You Can Become a Fraud Detective... And Why It’s So Important!
Fraud, corruption and all wrong-doing which causes financial loss is everywhere but has often been difficult to identify until quite late in the day. Just like bad weather, organisations are constantly hit by suppliers and customers who try to take them for a ride or take advantage. Then there are unscrupulous middlemen, third parties and opportunists, and maybe also employees who exploit loopholes for a personal benefit. This all comes under that huge umbrella of things we call wrong-doing or “fraud” in the widest sense of the word.
But it is still avoidable. In recent years, we recognise that there has been much needed investment in up-front prevention such as routines, controls and training to prevent fraudsters slipping through. But what does still seem a bit unclear is that when fraudsters get through the gate, which they do regularly…. whose responsibility is it to pick it up and stop it early? The simple answer: Everyone can play a part in defending their organisation against the commercial “dark arts”.
In this energetic webinar, Nigel Iyer with the help of Raj Sood take you through the tools that will help you resolve where your organisation is being defrauded before the things grow and spread.
Key takeaways:
- Fraud and Corruption demystified: The "seven basic plots"
- Learn what does fraud cost and how to out-think the criminals using the “think -like-a-thief” methodology
- How to “follow” the money and uncover fraud early
- Learn to spot the frauds
- Get to grips with what “type” of Fraud Detectives YOU are?
- How we can all pitch in to show fraud the door