AI-Powered Banking: How Banks Can Leverage AI for Competitive Advantage

The financial industry is evolving rapidly, and Artificial Intelligence (AI) is at the heart of this transformation. From automating routine tasks to enhancing decision-making and risk assessment, AI is reshaping corporate finance. But while AI presents immense opportunities, it also introduces challenges. How can finance professionals move forward with confidence?

This eBook, featuring insights from Euromoney Learning expert, Kayode Odeleye, serves as a practical guide for integrating AI into day-to-day financial workflows. It explores:



The Rise of Generative AI - What it is, how it works, and the key tools shaping the industry

- What it is, how it works, and the key tools shaping the industry Strengths & Limitations of Generative AI Tools - Understanding where AI excels and where human expertise remains essential

- Understanding where AI excels and where human expertise remains essential Practical Applications in Corporate Finance - Real-world use cases, including research & analysis, financial modelling, presentations, deal structuring, and due diligence

- Real-world use cases, including research & analysis, financial modelling, presentations, deal structuring, and due diligence The Future of AI in Banking - Insights into how AI is expected to evolve and its long-term impact on the financial sector

Download now to stay ahead in the AI-driven future of banking.