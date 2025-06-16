Sales & Relationship Management

AI is transforming corporate finance, corporate banking, and capital markets, reshaping decision-making processes, automating financial operations, and redefining risk management. While this presents immense opportunities for innovation and efficiency, it also creates a significant leadership challenge. Recent studies highlight that many financial institutions are struggling to equip their leaders with the necessary mix of skills to navigate this landscape of AI adoption. For instance, an EY survey revealed that only 9% of European financial firms consider themselves leaders in AI adoption, indicating a cautious approach to integrating advanced technologies like generative AI. Additionally, 78% of firms acknowledged their workforce lacks experience with AI technology, with only 25% having established training programs to address this gap. This underscores the pressing need for leadership development and upskilling within the financial sector that effectively harness AI's potential.