What's the difference between blockchain and Bitcoin?
Home
Insights
Blockchain
Blockchain Explained
The difference between blockchain and Bitcoin

What's the difference between blockchain and Bitcoin?

blockchain bitcoin hero resized 1900x400.png

Many people wrongly conflate the two. Do you know the difference?

February 29, 2020 04:01 PM

Blockchain is the technology that underpins the cryptocurrency Bitcoin, but Bitcoin is not the only version of a blockchain distributed ledger system in the market. There are several other cryptocurrencies with their own blockchain and distributed ledger architectures.

Meanwhile, the decentralisation of the technology has also led to several schisms or forks within the Bitcoin network, creating offshoots of the ledger where some miners use a blockchain with one set of rules, and others use a blockchain with another set of rules.

Alongside the original Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Bitcoin Gold and Bitcoin SV exist as their own cryptocurrency. With smaller networks, these cryptocurrency blockchains are more vulnerable to hacking attacks, one of which befell Bitcoin Gold in 2018.

The Bitcoin Origin Story

In late 2008, around the time of the financial crisis, a ground-breaking post appeared on a little-known internet forum entitled Bitcoin: A peer-to-peer electronic cash system. It was written by a mysterious person called Satoshi Nakamoto, a pseudonym used to disguise the author’s true identity.

Satoshi thought that the banks and governments had too much power that they used in their own self-interests. Satoshi envisaged a new type of money called Bitcoin that could change that: a cryptocurrency that wasn’t controlled or run by central banks or governments, that you could send anywhere around the world for free, with no person or institution in charge.

At first nobody paid attention to Satoshi’s wild ideas – but slowly more and more people started buying and using Bitcoin. Many believed it was the future of money, and the worse the big banks behaved the more popular it became.

Since it was formulated and launched in 2009, Bitcoin has grown to a network of around 10,000 “nodes” or participants which use the Proof of Work system to validate transactions and mine bitcoin.

This democracy prevailed until the development of specific mining computers called ASICs which overtook other less powerful machines, and companies began to profit from amassing miners and mining technology. It is still possible for an individual to take part in the Bitcoin process, but it is expensive to set up and the return on investment fluctuates with the highly volatile value of bitcoin itself.

Today, massive mining pools are owned or controlled by large corporations, and power is centralising again. This evolution has somewhat undermined Satoshi’s original vision for blockchain in which the "power” of participants was designed to be evenly distributed - but is now concentrated in the hands of half a dozen mining conglomerates.

Topics

Blockchain Explained
Gift this article

Blockchain Explained

Blockchain Explained
what is blockchain hero resized1900x400.png
What is blockchain?
Learn what blockchain is and why there is so much hype around it
February 29, 2020
Blockchain Explained
transaction blockchain hero resized 1900x400.png
How transactions get into the blockchain
Understand the process to authenticate and authorise a transaction.
February 29, 2020
Blockchain Explained
risks with blockchain hero resized 1900x400.png
The risks with public blockchains
Understand the three main risks associated with public blockchains
March 03, 2020
Blockchain Explained
How blockchain data is stored and secured hero resized 1900x400.png
How blockchain data is stored and secured
As more and more blocks are added, how does the data remain manageable?
March 05, 2020
Blockchain Explained
rise of private blockchains hero resized 1900x400.png
The rise of private blockchains
What banks and businesses are using private blockchains today and why?
March 27, 2020
Explore our Blockchain and FinTech Courses

Explore our Blockchain and FinTech Courses

Euromoney’s FinTech training courses are led by world-leading experts and cover a variety of topics including private and public blockchains, cryptocurrency, alternative fundraising strategies, and the role of AI, machine learning and big data in banking.

Browse through some of our available course listings, or contact us about our bespoke Fintech training programmes via the provided form.

bsp courses by topic widget
×