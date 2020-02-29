Blockchain Explained
A six-part blog series designed to give you a practical understanding of how blockchain technology works and its potential impact on the banking and finance industry.
Developments in FinTech are transforming financial services. Blockchain and distributed ledger technology are at the forefront of this revolution. Despite this, blockchain remains widely misunderstood.
To help you get to grips with how blockchain technology works and its potential benefits, risks and applications, we have launched a blog series: Blockchain Explained. Each post provides a bite-sized explanation of a specific aspect of blockchain, so you can develop your understanding at your own pace.
INTRO and ARTICLES
Learn what blockchain is and why there is so much hype around it
Understand the process to authenticate and authorise a transaction.
Many people wrongly conflate the two. Do you know the difference?
Understand the three main risks associated with public blockchains
As more and more blocks are added, how does the data remain manageable?
What banks and businesses are using private blockchains today and why?