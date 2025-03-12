[Top banner & description seen on page; IF UPDATED, ALSO UPDATE OVERRIDES)
Project Finance - Uncertain Market Environments and Debt Structure
Navigating debt choices amid governmental change
Links to Insights SECTIONS
-
Equip your project finance team with key insights into global electoral impacts and the risks governments pose to project financing transactions with this essential eBook.
-
Watch our webinar on demand "Impact of 2024 Global Elections on Project Finance: What You Need to Know?" and find out how you can best prepare your project finance team for the upcoming global electoral changes.