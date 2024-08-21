Webinar: Impact of 2024 Global Elections on Project Finance: What You Need to Know

These elections, spanning from the United States to Sri Lanka and beyond, carry substantial implications for human rights, international diplomacy, and economic stability. Whether the elections result in new leadership or the reinforcement of current regimes, the global repercussions could be significant.

These electoral outcomes will have a profound impact on markets and policy environments, particularly affecting sectors reliant on project finance, such as renewables, oil and gas, and electric vehicle infrastructure. The extent of these impacts will vary across different countries, introducing an element of macroeconomic and market unpredictability. This uncertainty poses both risks and opportunities for global investors in tactical project finance and infrastructure.

How can you best prepare your project finance team for the upcoming global electoral changes?

If you enjoyed our webinar and would like to learn more about our project finance courses and workshops contact our team using the form below.