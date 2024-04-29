Webinar: Why Are Banks Failing?

In this webinar hosted by risk management expert, Allan Greenshields, delegates gleaned invaluable insights into the primary risk management error commonly committed by banks worldwide.

Allan also conducted a Q&A session that addressed various topics, such as the reasons behind the creating of 6,392 new regulations in the past decade and how banks can instil confidence in regulators regarding their risk management processes to mitigate the need for additional regulation.

Risk management failure statistics



Reasons behind bank failures



Common mistakes leading to failures



Strategies to address these issues

When challenges arise within a bank, we often encounter situations requiring risk-based decision-making. In such instances, there's rarely a singular correct choice; instead, we must navigate towards the "least detrimental" option.

How can you effectively navigate these decisions while safeguarding your bank and yourself from potential future repercussions, including regulatory scrutiny?

Explore 3 essential steps in risk management to approach tough decisions while upholding compliance with your roles and obligations.

