Digital Banking & Fintech
Digital innovation in banking is rapidly changing customer expectations. As your organisation feels the pressure to stay relevant, we will support you to keep pace with digital change.
Our customised learning programmes will inspire your colleagues to navigate the digital banking landscape with confidence. Guided by your strategic ambitions, we can provide both foundational knowledge of digital banking and an advanced understanding of the disruptive influences in the fintech space.
Leading organisations are taking advantage of the opportunities that digital banking and fintech bring, leaving others at risk of falling behind. Our customised learning programmes will strengthen your team’s technical knowledge of digitalisation and digital transformation, fintech and AI. Through a deeply consultative process, we will co-create a programme that focuses on the risks and challenges facing your organisation. Our experts will help your leaders uncover the potential of digital innovation in banking, establish digital strategies and defend your market position. We will also build behavioural skills among your team, preparing them to support and educate your clients in this increasingly complex area.
With our deep expertise in digital banking and fintech, we are the ideal partner to upskill your team. Drawing on our banking connections, journalists and our practitioners’ real-world experience, we stay up to date with the latest industry developments to inform all content. When designing the programme flow, we will apply the latest learning theory to engage your team, while customising our approach to your learning culture. By incorporating a relevant digital learning experience and providing the right platform for collaborative and continued learning, we will help to bring the benefits of digital innovation to life.
Blockchain in BankingDeep dive into blockchain technology, regulatory landscape in banking, risks and challenges in implementing blockchain, and future trends
Central Banks Digital Currencies (CBDCs)Global impact, regulatory considerations, and implications of CBDCs on traditional banking
Emerging TechnologiesDiscover how AI, Blockchain, IoT, AR/VR, Biometric authentication, Cloud Computing, RPA, Regtech, and other emerging technologies are reshaping bank business models and strategies, learn to adapt your business and internal tech strategy to these transformative shifts
Financial Services and DigitalisationLearn about the evolution of banking in the digital age and future business models, how 21st century technological and social dynamics shape customer expectations
Fintech Disruption in the Payments LandscapeRise of fintech in payment services, mobile payment technologies, cryptocurrency in payments
Managing Risks in the Fintech EnvironmentDevelop strategies to align risk management with AI and other emerging technologies, master techniques to overcome challenges in risk culture posed by the evolving framework and approach
Watch this on-demand webinar to delve into the dynamic world of cryptocurrency, explore its evolution and the critical aspects of risk management and monitoring within the crypto business ecosystem.
Looking at the current state of the market, the webinar examines key metrics that define the crypto landscape today, shedding light on its growth, adoption, and ongoing trends. You will gain insight into the various uses of cryptocurrency, from its legitimate applications in finance and innovation to its misuse in illicit activities.
The discussion also explores how businesses across different sectors become linked with crypto activities, outlining the pathways through which such connections occur, whether intentionally or unintentionally. The webinar highlights the principal risks associated with cryptocurrency, including regulatory challenges, financial crime, market volatility, and operational vulnerabilities.
Helping bankers and relationship managers understand finance industry trends of the future
Our client wanted to provide a workshop for their client-facing teams to help them understand, and have sensible discussions with clients about, the business impact, challenges and opportunities posed by digital innovation in banking. Their focus areas were Blockchain and cryptocurrency.
Six-month analyst training for Santander Mexico
Santander Mexico has 21,000 employees. Their vision is to be the best commercial bank and their strategy to achieve this focuses on digital services and growth in digital clients, positioning themselves as trusted banking advisers offering a full portfolio of banking services. Santander Mexico approached Euromoney to assist in upskilling their analysts to support these ambitions.
Our client identified a critical need to stay ahead of the challenges, opportunities, and risks brought about by digital transformation. Recognising the importance of this, they appointed approximately 50 "digital champions" across the bank who were tasked with leading efforts to disseminate knowledge, allocate resources, and build digital expertise.
The training allowed me to understand fundamental details regarding different topics in a short timeframe, the e-Learning modules complemented the subjects that were covered in the classroom extraordinarily. It was a great learning experience.
Elizabeth Patricia Gorostieta Canela, XVA Desk
Programme: Six-month analyst training for Santander Mexico
Very comprehensive, with in-depth analysis of case studies. The instructor was an engaging and well-informed presenter who highlighted very important points.
Past attendee, Societe Generale
Prgoramme: Technological Breakthroughs and Future of the Bank
Meet our experts in digital banking technology and innovation
Igor Pejic
Igor is an author, keynote speaker, and banker. His upcoming book "Big Tech in Finance" analyzes how tech titans are remaking the global financial system. His previous title "Blockchain Babel" won the Independent Press Award 2020, was a finalist of the Bracken Bower Prize awarded by McKinsey and the Financial Times, and was profiled as an FT book of the month. Pejic publishes the valued industry newsletter "The New Frontier", and his articles and interviews regularly appear in media such as the New York Times, the American Banker, or Bloomberg.
Pejic has held different management positions in banking and payments, currently at one of the largest banking groups in Europe.
Haydn Jones
Haydn has over 20 years’ diverse experience spanning commercial/investment banking (UBS/Deutsche Bank), central banking (the Bank of England), management consulting (A.T. Kearney), and technology (Fujitsu). He brings depth in terms of operational knowledge, and breadth in terms of sector knowledge. Haydn has held front and back office roles in global investment banks, senior operations and technology strategy roles, and he was a General Manager at Fujitsu. He has worked in architecturally complex environments, grappling with the challenge of reconciling legacy and leading edge technologies. Operationally, he has run large, client sensitive platforms demanding high levels of availability.
He is currently the Founder and Managing Director of Blockchain Hub, a specialist FinTech strategy consultancy.
With my courses I strive to teach on all the recent developments in the area of blockchain, enabling the delivery of various projects in high-level digital asset management, distributed exchanges, and much more.
Our primary goal is to ensure your people’s time invested in learning is well spent. We follow this 6-step process to understand your business strategy and deliver innovative learning to help your people achieve it.
1: CONSULT
Understand your organisation's strategy, learning culture, requirements and desired learning outcomes.
2: PROPOSE
Propose high level solution including approach, subject matter experts and learning activities/formats.
3: REFINE
Collaborate with your key stakeholders to meet your requirements.
4: DESIGN & DEVELOP
Design learning environment and programme structure. Develop learning assets and materials.
5: DELIVER
Deliver the programme in the format(s) that work best for your organisation.
6: ASSESS & EVALUATE
Measure learner progress and feedback on knowledge acquisition and application.
