Free Knowledge Share Sessions

Join Sharron McPherson, resilience expert, to explore why resilience is becoming the critical metric for organisations aiming to thrive in today’s business landscape. We'll challenge traditional views on ESG and introduce a practical approach to resilience that’s reshaping strategic advantage for banks, investors, and leaders across industries.
Watch our webinar on demand and unpack why, in the face of digital transformation, success in financial institutions depends on people - not just processes.
Watch our latest webinar and get practical tools to help you spot the warning signs and take action before small issues grow into major losses.
Watch our webinar free and on demand where digital banking expert Haydn Jones delves into the dynamic world of cryptocurrency, exploring its evolution and the critical aspects of risk management and monitoring within the crypto business ecosystem.
This webinar highlights the urgent need for adaptive leadership to navigate the complexities of the AI era. By addressing real-world scenarios such as market volatility, regulatory shifts, and technological disruptions, we’ll uncover how leaders can leverage these challenges as opportunities for growth and advancement.
Explore how HR and L&D professionals can move sustainability from an isolated initiative to a powerful strategic movement within their organisation.
Make sense of the fast-changing landscape and identify major risks and opportunities involved with implementation of generative AI in their institutions.
Find out how you can best prepare your project finance team for the global, political changes.
Gain insights into the key failures of risk management, the common mistakes leading to significant losses in banking, and practical strategies to address these critical issues effectively.
Blockchain and cryptocurrencies are rewriting the rules of the finance industry at a rapid pace. As most banks are awaking to the disruptive potential of the new technology, pioneers are already working on advanced blockchain innovation. It will pose new challenges and opportunities that are realised by very few professionals.